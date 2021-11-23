lurtnowski: lurtnowski: Cannot execute queries while other unbuffered queries are active. Consider using PDOStatement::fetchAll(). Alternatively, if your code is only ever going to run against mysql, you may enable query buffering by setting the PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_USE_BUFFERED_QUERY attribute.

The reason you receive this error is due to you use the “unbuffered” feature, when this mode is set you start processing data before the query to the MySQL server is completed. In this case, you need to process all the data, until the query is completed before you make another query.

Now, you use this feature when you want to reduce the memory use on PHP side when processing large dataset, or when you want to speed up processing on the PHP side. It can be quite effective in some use cases.

Though if you use this, you should NOT use fetchAll() etc., in that case you can just switch to the default buffered queries instead. Since it would be exactly the same.

Take a look in the manual for more information:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqlinfo.concepts.buffering.php