Buffering?

The error means that you have not fetched all the data from one query before trying to execute another query. This either means that you didn’t fetch any/all the data from the first query before going on to run another query or that you are running a query inside of a loop that’s operating on data from the first query. For the first case, if you are executing a SELECT query, you should always fetch all the data from that query before going on to execute another query, which using the fetchAll() method will solve, or if the query is matching more data than you are using, modify the query to only match the data that you are interested in, and for the second case, you should not run queries inside of loops, use a single JOIN query instead.