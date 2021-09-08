Bubble sort program printing zeros

Hi,
I have created the following bubble sort program, but its printing 20 zeros.
<?php
$arr = array(10, 20, 15, 17, 30, 50, 34, 46, 67, 55) ;
$array_size = count($arr);
for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++)
echo "$arr[i]" + "<BR>";
for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++) {
for ($j=0; $j<$array_size-1; $j++) {
if($arr[$j]<$arr[$j + 1]){
$temp = $arr[$j];
$arr[$j] = $arr[$j + 1];
$arr[$j + 1] = $temp;
}
}
}
for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++)
echo "$arr[i]" + "<BR>";
?>
Somebody please guide me what is the problem with this code, why my array is not initialized?
Zulfi.