Bubble sort program printing zeros

Hi,

I have created the following bubble sort program, but its printing 20 zeros.

<?php $arr = array(10, 20, 15, 17, 30, 50, 34, 46, 67, 55) ; $array_size = count($arr); for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++) echo "$arr[i]" + "<BR>"; for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++) { for ($j=0; $j<$array_size-1; $j++) { if($arr[$j]<$arr[$j + 1]){ $temp = $arr[$j]; $arr[$j] = $arr[$j + 1]; $arr[$j + 1] = $temp; } } } for ($i=0; $i<$array_size; $i++) echo "$arr[i]" + "<BR>"; ?>

Somebody please guide me what is the problem with this code, why my array is not initialized?

Zulfi.