BS5 Sticky Nav over carousel

I’m trying to create a header section with a bootstrap 5 nav that floats over a carousel (or image on other pages).
Above the nav is a row (.headerTop). after the user scroll down past this section the nav should fix to the top.
I’m using the sticky-top class on the nav, but I must be using it correct as it’s not working.
Here is a codepen with what I have
https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/RwZGPoP?editors=1100
<!-- top above nav section -->
<div class="headerTop">
<div class="row text-center h-100">
<div class="col-sm-4 bg-success h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">top left section</div></div>
<div class="col-sm-4 bg-info h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">nav should fix after this scrolls out of view</div></div>
<div class="col-sm-4 bg-success h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">top right section</div></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end top above nav section -->
<header class="">
<!-- sticky nav section -->
<div class="container">
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-dark bg-dark rounded sticky-top" aria-label="Twelfth navbar example">
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarsExample10" aria-controls="navbarsExample10" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse justify-content-md-center" id="navbarsExample10">
<ul class="navbar-nav">
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</nav>
</div><!-- close container -->
<!-- end sticky nav section -->
<div class="hero">
<div id="carouselExampleIndicators" class="carousel slide" data-bs-ride="carousel">
<div class="carousel-indicators">
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="0" class="active" aria-current="true" aria-label="Slide 1"></button>
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="1" aria-label="Slide 2"></button>
<button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="2" aria-label="Slide 3"></button>
</div>
<div class="carousel-inner">
<div class="carousel-item active" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/tech')"></div>
<div class="carousel-item" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/arch')"></div>
<div class="carousel-item" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/nature')"></div>
</div>
<button class="carousel-control-prev" type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide="prev">
<span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="visually-hidden">Previous</span>
</button>
<button class="carousel-control-next" type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide="next">
<span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span>
<span class="visually-hidden">Next</span>
</button>
</div>
</div> <!-- close hero -->
</header>
css
.hero{
height: 600px;
}
.carousel-item {
height: 600px;
background: no-repeat center center scroll;
-webkit-background-size: cover;
-moz-background-size: cover;
-o-background-size: cover;
background-size: cover;
}
.headerTop{
height:100px;
}
FYI…the carousel is inside a .hero class… on other pages this will be a single background image rather than a carousel.