Bs 3 registtration form

Hi
I have a bs 3 registration form, E-mail field is not working , the relevant regex with jquery is efectles.
also the new city dropdown doesn’t closes as it works in my previous experiment.
registration
Hi
It was pointed out in your previous thread that you should have your JS in the JS section, your CSS in the CSS section and your HTML in the HTML section.
So why have you got JS and CSS in the HTML section?
No one is going to be able to follow that mess.
You are linking to 2 different versions of jquery and bootstrap which breaks the dropdown (you have a set of scripts in the head and one at the bottom of the html). Remove one set and the dropdown should work.
Your email question is not a css html question and you should ask in the jS forum (error: emailName is not defined).