Bs 3 registration form

js2 part

<script> $(document).ready(function(){ $("li").click(function(){ var city = $(this).text(); //alert(cities); $("#your-city").val(city.trim()); }); }); </script><!-- <script> function myFunction() { document.getElementById("myOrder").reset(); } </script>--> <!-- >--> <script> $('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', function () { console.log('cnanged'); var name = $(this).find(".check").attr("name"); var value = $(this).find(".check").val().trim(); var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences var $form = $("form.register"); var inputs = $form[0].elements; if ( value === "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); // $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { //$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); /* first name */ if (name === "First Name") { if (value.length > 19) { // condition for more than 19 char $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if(fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { // condition for less than 2 char $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { // condition for non a to z $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } //if (value.length > 16) { // $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char "); // } } } } } /* last name */ if (name === "Last Name") { if (value.length > 19) { // condition for more than 19 char $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if(fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); } else { if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) { // condition for less than 2 char $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { // condition for non a to z $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } //if (value.length > 16) { // $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char "); } } } } /* */ } /* Phone number */ var inputstr = value; if (name === "Phone Number") { if (inputstr.length > 0) { //var inputstr = $(this).val(); var phoneReg =/\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/; if(!phoneReg.test(inputstr) ) { // email $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } } else{ $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } } /* email */ //var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0]; //console.log("name at E-mai:", name); //alert(inputattr+inputstr); var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0]; if (value != "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); if(fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { /* E-mail*/ if (name === "E-mail") { if(emailReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).find(".error"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); if (emailName === "First Name") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { if (emailName === "Last Name") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } } } } } } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } /* address */ if (name === "Postal Address") { if (value.length > 0) { //var value = $(this).val(); // var AddressReg = /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ; var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; if(!AddressReg.test(value) ) { // address $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } } } /* postcode */ if (name === "zip code") { if (value.length > 0) { //var inputstr = $(this).val(); //var PostcodeReg = /^[A-Z]{1,2}[0-9][0-9A-Z]?\s?[0-9][A-Z]{2}+$/g; var PostcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; if(!PostcodeReg.test(value) ) { //post-code $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } } } /* city */ if (name === "Your City") { if ( value === "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); // $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); } } /* } */ if (name === "Password") { var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences if (value.length > 0) { /* var inputstr = $(this).val(); var pswstr = $(this).val(); var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences */ // fake text //var inputstr = $(this).val(); //var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; if(fakeReg.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { //check if password and last-name is the same if (value === inputs["Last Name"].value) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match last-name "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { //check if password and first-name is the same if (value === inputs["First Name"].value) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match fist-name "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (!pswReglow.test(value)) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter at lest 6 character "); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { if (!pswRegheigh.test(value)) { // condition to check if length is bigger than 12 char $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 character "+inputstr); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } } //$(this).next(".fielderror").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr); //$(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); } } /* */ } }else{ $(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } } /* retype password */ if (name === "Retype Password") { if (value.length > 0) { if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd "); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid green"); } // var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; // var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences }else{ $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).css("border","2px solid red"); } } //alert(name); }); $(".btn1").click(function(){ $(".input-group").each(function(){ var name = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name"); var value = $(this).find(".check").val().trim(); if ( value === "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); //$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } //alert(name); }); }); </script>

