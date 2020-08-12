Bs 3 registration form

the js 1
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <!--
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>-->
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".icon").click(function(){
$(".bar1").toggleClass("blue");
$(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg");
$(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity");
$(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg");
});
});
</script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
// form
// first name glyph
$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// first name field
$(".fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".fst-name-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".fst-name-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// last name glyph
$(".lst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".lst-name-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".lst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".lst-name-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".lst-name-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".lst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// last name field
$(".lst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".lst-name-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".lst-name-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".lst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".lst-name-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".lst-name-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".lst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// email glyph
$(".email-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".email-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".email-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".email-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".email-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".email-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".email-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".email-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".email-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".email-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// email field
$(".email-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".email-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".email-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".email-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".email-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".email-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".email-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".email-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".email-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".email-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// phone glyph
$(".phone-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".phone-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".phone-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".phone-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".phone-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".phone-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// phone field
$(".phone-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".phone-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".phone-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".phone-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".phone-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".phone-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .phone2 glyph
$(".phone2-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone2-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".phone2-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".phone2-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone2-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".phone2-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".phone2-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone2-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".phone2-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone2-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .phone2 field
$(".phone2-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone2-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".phone2-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".phone2-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone2-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".phone2-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".phone2-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".phone2-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".phone2-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".phone2-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .address glyph
$(".address-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".address-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".address-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".address-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".address-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".address-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".address-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".address-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".address-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".address-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .address field
$(".address-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".address-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".address-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".address-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".address-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".address-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".address-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".address-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".address-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".address-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .zip glyph
$(".zip-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".zip-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".zip-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".zip-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".zip-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".zip-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".zip-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".zip-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".zip-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".zip-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .zip field
$(".zip-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".zip-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".zip-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".zip-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".zip-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".zip-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".zip-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".zip-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".zip-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".zip-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .city glyph
$(".city-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".city-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".city-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".city-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".city-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".city-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".city-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".city-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".city-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".city-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .city field
$(".city-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".city-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".city-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".city-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".city-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".city-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".city-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".city-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".city-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".city-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .pwd glyph
$(".pwd-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".pwd-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".pwd-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".pwd-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".pwd-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".pwd-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".pwd-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".pwd-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".pwd-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".pwd-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .pwd field
$(".pwd-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".pwd-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".pwd-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".pwd-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".pwd-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".pwd-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".pwd-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".pwd-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".pwd-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".pwd-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .re glyph
$(".re-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".re-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".re-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".re-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".re-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".re-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".re-glyph").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".re-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".re-glyph").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".re-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// .re field
$(".re-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".re-glyph").css("background-color", "darkred");
$(".re-glyph").css("color", "orange");
});
$(".re-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".re-glyph").css("background-color", "darkgreen");
$(".re-glyph").css("color", "yellow");
});
$(".re-field").on("mouseenter", function(){
$(".re-field").css("background-color", "pink");
});
$(".re-field").on("mouseleave", function(){
$(".re-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
// form end
});
</script>