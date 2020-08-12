Bs 3 registration form

But you have posted in the HTML/CSS forum, asking about a styling issue. That suggests the problem lies with your CSS, which is invalid. The number of scripts you have is not relevant to dealing with the issue, and you need to put everything in the correct sections of your CodePen to enable others to find the information they need.
If I am right in this matter leave the scripts and at this stage post just html and css, please let me know if I misunderstood the suggestion,thank you.
If you read the thread I linked to above, the advice is to post the minimal amount of code required to reproduce the problem. If the problem still exists when the JS is removed, then there is no need to include it.
unfortunately the problem exists and I don’t understand it. it started with implementing the “city experiment”. separate it works fine but as I added to register , this unexpected css problem occurred and I don’t understand it why. there are js relevant to css on the head section that is separate from the bottom one which is for filtering data to be entered.
So is this a third question now about a hover effect. ?
All those fields go darkgreen when focussed in your codepen so why have you singled out the City field. is there something different about it?
It’s still not working in your codepen because you removed both jquery and not just one. It won’t work without jquery.
If you replace jquery in the correct place.
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
Then the dropdown will start working and your city field will no longer be darkgreen. You are styling those elements by dynamically adding classes so if the js is not working neither will the class be added or take effect.
so this is to be replaced>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
these are the current scripts
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <!--
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>-->
and still I have the same problem
There is no script like that in your codepen demo so how can you replace it?
You have this only:
<!--
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> -->
It is commented out. Remove the html comments.
You really must look at your code and understand it. Most problems stick out like a sore thumb if you don’t blindly copy and paste.
I posted above the current scripts but still is not working and I don’t understand it, I just copy and pasted my experiment from inputwithdropdown where the code base is the city one from register.
this problem occurred persists still and on the other fields too. I don’t understand it. the js (jquery) on head section is for hovering effect. thank you
Please post your updated code.
No you are controlling many styles with jquery.
e.g.
$(".re-field").on("mouseleave", function () {
$(".re-field").css("background-color", "lightgreen");
});
yes, but darkgreen on clicking on the choosen field is unexpected.
my code update is
register
Did you post the wrong link by mistake? That seems to be the same CodePen you linked to in your first post.
I updated the js, conform instruction, the rest looks ok
That codepen is nonsense.
You have scripts and links in the JS panel and they don’t go there. You need to link to all your external files in the settings menu (css and js). You have already been shown this.
Try again
The inputs are darkgreen in that codepen because that’s what you told them to be here.
.inputbgr_reg:focus {
background-color: darkgreen;
border-color: darkgreen;
color: purple;
}
If the JS was working that colour will be something else.
thank you. I found another anomaly. the field I type, goes above main menu as I scroll it, can I get help? thank you.
I tried the settings but I don’t know how to do it.
the new code
register
You also need to place all the CSS in the CSS panel, and all the JS in the JS panel. Also, as requested numerous times, please remove all the unnecessary clutter of commented-out code.
I tried to separate code conform instructionsbut it is worse then before, please have a look, thank you.
registration
You didn’t add any of the external files at all?
You should be putting jquery and bootstrap js in the js settings and the css files in the css settings.
Here’s a screenshot of the JS settings tab open and the links are blank
Here is a screenshot of the CSS tab with the css files added correctly.
Adjust the z-index on the main-menu parent so that is is higher than that of the errand item. You have it set inline to z-index:3 so raise it to 99 or at least higher than any other z-indexes on the page.
thank you I raised it to 5 it works but adding css file or js file is a problem those are on my laptop settings expects them as http…(as published site) please help me.
copy and paste obviously doesn’t work, posting neither, upload neither, can I get help? thank you.