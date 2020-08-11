Bs 3 registration form

toronto2009: toronto2009: ‘hover effect’ with dark green color appeared. this where I need help to fix it. thank you.

So is this a third question now about a hover effect. ?

toronto2009: toronto2009: the problem is as I test the city field it gets darkgreen and I don’t understand it,

All those fields go darkgreen when focussed in your codepen so why have you singled out the City field. is there something different about it?

toronto2009: toronto2009: new city dropdown doesn’t closes as it works in m

It’s still not working in your codepen because you removed both jquery and not just one. It won’t work without jquery.

If you replace jquery in the correct place.

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

Then the dropdown will start working and your city field will no longer be darkgreen. You are styling those elements by dynamically adding classes so if the js is not working neither will the class be added or take effect.