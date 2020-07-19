Bs 3 modal : glyph ok/remove not working with add/removeclass on span

toronto2009: toronto2009: ok/remove glyphs not working

I’m not really following what you want so these questions may not ,make sense to you

Where are the ok/remove supposed to be? What is the html for them?

toronto2009: toronto2009: also the div element containing the tree relevant span elent, stretching over the input field like it would not be part of bs flow.

You lost me there.

Your inputs don’t match the width of the input status div because you have given the inputs 95% width.

Also remove all the html comments from your css as that is corrupting some styles.

These are css comments.

/* Place holder start */

These are not CSS comments and will corrupt the following rules or indeed the whole stylesheet if you were unlucky.