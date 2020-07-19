Bs 3 modal : glyph ok/remove not working with add/removeclass on span

Hi
I have a bs 3 login/resetpw modal. ok/remove glyphs not working with add/removeclass , jquery, but other parts does. it is strange.
also the div element containing the tree relevant span elent, stretching over the input field like it would not be part of bs flow. I am sorry my first post I did not see.
my codepen is
modal bs 3 login/resetpw
Hi
I’m not really following what you want so these questions may not ,make sense to you
Where are the ok/remove supposed to be? What is the html for them?
You lost me there.
Your inputs don’t match the width of the input status div because you have given the inputs 95% width.
Also remove all the html comments from your css as that is corrupting some styles.
These are css comments.
/* Place holder start */
These are not CSS comments and will corrupt the following rules or indeed the whole stylesheet if you were unlucky.
<!-- Place holder start -->
thank you for answer. I updated my code at codepen. as I click on submit button, the informing text under input field turns red, saying that respective field is empty, also it should appear a remove icon, a red x. if every detail is ok then green ok icon. that is supposed to happen with add/removeclass() jquery. from tree span the .feedback class part is responsible. I tested it with a commented html(…) command, it works but add/removeclass() don’t so the expected ok/remove icons doesn’t appear. thank you.
also I was thinking about reset. I would like to ask, is it right as I’ve done it? another thing as I reset the fields, the information’s under inputs should go back to default. I guess I need to add a condition checking reset button to reset the informative area below the inputs. thank you, frank
I am sorry, also I forgot as I go to resetpws , clicking on submit button, instead of wait for filling up fields, everything disappears.
The icon isnt appearing because you have set it ti display:none in the CSS here.
.glyphicon-ok, .glyphicon-remove{
display: none;
}
Remove the above and it should display.
Read this first.
Hi Paul
thank you for help it is working well. I would like to ask, what is the problem with reset button?
if I reset 2 3 fields in a modal doesn’t problematic.
thank you, frank
No user has ever pressed a reset button except inadvertently. They make no sense for users.
If your form is designed correctly why would a user need to reset all the fields that they just entered. Resetting doesn’t tell them where they went wrong the first time either so they will just go and do it wrong again.
Hi Paul
thank you for help.
please help me. I don’t understand why ,previously worked out input check was working but this time don’t. I post my code. I use on(), blur as before but doesn’t work at all, also as I type email, leaving it the field remain white. please help me, thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<style>
}
.warning {
color:red;
}
.ok {
color:green;
}
.inputstatus {
position: static;
background: #ccffcc;
padding-top:7px;
width:95%;
}
.feedback {
float: right;
right: 4px;
}
.star {
float: left;
left: 6px;
color: green;
}
.error {
position: relative;
left: 12px;
}
.inputboxmodal1{
position:relative;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal2{
position:relative;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-ok,
.inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-ok{
position:static;
top:4px;
padding-right:5px;
padding-left:10px;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-remove,
.inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-remove{
position:static;
top:4px;
padding-left:10px;
padding-right:5px;
color:red;
}
/* .glyphicon-ok, .glyphicon-remove{
display: none;
}*/
#login{
margin-left:10px;
}
#changepw{
margin-left:10px;
display:none;
}
.stylecls{
font-size:36px;
color:red;
}
.textlabel{
color:green;
}
.headtextlabel{
color:orange;
}
.headtextlabel2{
color:darkred;
}
.iconlabel{
color:darkred;
}
.headcustom{
background-color:green;
}
.headiconlabelmain{
font-size:60px;
color:lightgreen;
}
.headiconlabel{
color:purple;
}
.othertext{
color:green;
}
.backgroundbody,
.footer{
background-color:#ccffcc;
}
input[type=email],
input[type=password]{
width:95%;
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid green;
}
input[type=email]:hover{
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid red;
}
input[type=password]:hover{
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid red;
}
<!-- Place holder modallogin start -->
form.modallogin .form-control::-moz-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-o-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
<!-- Place holder modalresetpw start -->
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-moz-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-o-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.divchangepw{
width:100%;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 480px) {
.title {
font-size: 36px;
text-align:center;
}
.titleh3{
font-size: 28px;
}
/* Place holder end ^/
/*
.divchangepw{
width:160px;
//background-color:pink;
*/
.button1{
float:right;
margin-left:20px;
display:inline-block;
}
.button1color1{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color2{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color1:hover,
.button1color2:hover{
background-color:darkgreen;
color:white;
}
.button2color{
background-color:pink;
color:purple;
}
.button2color:hover{
background-color:orange;
color:green;
}
.cancel1{
background-color:red;
color:white;
float:left;
margin-left:20px;
}
.cancel1:hover{
background-color:darkred;
color:yellow;
}
}
/*
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.title {
font-size: 28px;
text-align:center;
}
.headiconlabelmain{
font-size:48px;
color:lightgreen;
}
.button1{
width:100%;
margin-left:0px;
display:block;
margin-bottom:20px;
}
.button1color1{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color2{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color1:hover,
.button1color2:hover{
background-color:darkgreen;
color:white;
}
.button2color{
background-color:pink;
color:purple;
}
.button2color:hover{
background-color:orange;
color:white;
}
.cancel1{
width:100%;
background-color:red;
color:white;
float:left;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.cancel1:hover{
background-color:darkred;
color:yellow;
}
.paragraph, #changepw{
padding-top:10px;
}
.titleh3{
font-size: 22px;
}
<!--
.divchangepw{
width:100%;
}-->
} */
</style>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#changepsw").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#changepsw2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#login2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","block");
$("#changepw").css("display","none");
//e.preventDefault();
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2 >Modal Example</h2>
<!-- Trigger the modal with a button -->
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info btn-lg" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#myModal">Open Modal</button>
<!-- Modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="myModal" role="dialog">
<div class="modal-dialog">
<!-- Modal content-->
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header headcustom">
<button type="button" class="close stylecls" data-dismiss="modal">×</button>
<h1 class="title"><span class="glyphicon headiconlabelmain glyphicon-user"></span></h1>
<h2 class="title headtextlabel"> Restasurant Virtually</h2>
</div>
<div class="modal-body backgroundbody">
<!--<div class="container"></div>
<div class="container"> </div>
<form class="container-fluid" action="/action_page.php">-->
<form id="login" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modallogin">
<div class="row">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-log-in headiconlabel"></span> Log in</h3>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal1">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="email">
<!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove fielderror" style=""></span>-->
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal1">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="pwd">
<!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok fielderror" style=""></span>-->
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<div class="checkbox textlabel">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color1">Submit</button>
<!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>-->
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>-->
<p class="paragraph othertext">Forgot password ?<a href="#" id="changepsw"> Change password</a></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
<script>
/* */
$(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur .input-check",function(){
console.log('changed');
var inputattr = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this)
.find(".form-control")
.val()
.trim();
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
if (inputstr != "") {
$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
} else {
$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('empty');
}
//$(this).val(name);
// Check if empty of not
/* if (inputstr === "") {
if (inputattr === "email") {
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; /*
if(!emailReg.test(inputstr) | (inputstr.length <0)) {
// email
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter Email address correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
/
*/
/* }
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} */
/**/
})
/**/
$(".button1color1").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
var st2 = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
if (
$(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim() != ""
) {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
//$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
.css("color", "green");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
//.html("Your " + st + " is OK ")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//alert(st2);
} else {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
//.css("background-color", "pink");
.css("color", "red");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
}
//alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2);
});
});
</script>
<!--<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw" action="/action_page.php">-->
<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw">
<div class="row">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3">
<span class="glyphicon headiconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Change password</h3>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="email">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Type password" name="pwd">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Retype password" name="pwd">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password retype</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<div class="checkbox textlabel">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color2">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<p class="othertext"><a href="#" id="login2"> Log in</a> here
</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
<script>
$(".button1color2").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() {
var st = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
var st2 = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
if (
$(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim() != ""
) {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
//$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
.css("color", "green");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
//.html("Your " + st + " is OK ")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//alert(st2);
} else {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
//.css("background-color", "pink");
.css("color", "red");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
}
//alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2);
});
});
</script>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default cancel1" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button>
<p class="othertext">Forgot password?<a href="#" id="changepsw2"> Change password</a></p>
<p class="othertext">Not member?<a href="#"> Sign up</a></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Hi I’m not back at a computer until Monday but this looks wrong to me.
What dies the Dev tools console say about that function.
Is there an event called .input-check ?
Shouldn’t it just be blur.
Hi Paul
thank you. can you help me with that? to be honest not really understznd it. on dev tool inputstr got red dot with x. and nothing works as in my other experiments. please help me.
What was your previous code exactly so we can see what you changed that broke it?
At present you are looking for a blur on a modal but modals don’t have a blur. You should be adding the events to inputs.
e.g
$(".inputboxmodal1 .input-check").on("blur",function(){
console.log('changed');
Of course that makes nonsense of the rest of that routine.
Hi Paul
this what was working, at least it looks like, it might have problems.
https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/jOWQXPXhttps://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/jOWQXPX