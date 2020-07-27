Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

ok, thank you, it lovely.
Hi m3g4p0p
applying add/removeClass(), jquery, the following code only works when typing something in the input field, when remove input content .warning class is not ‘working’. warning text appears but red color not.
if (value) {
$error.html('Your ' + name + ' field is OK ' + value).addClass("ok").removeClass("warning");
} else {
$error.html('Your '+name + ' field is empty').addClass("warning").removeClass("ok");
}
also this is another problem
$(".button1").click(function(){
$(".form-group").each(function() {
var inputattr = $(this)
.find(".check")
.attr("name");
$(this).find(".check").css("color","red");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inp = $(this).find(".check").trim();
alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+inputattr+inp);
if ( $(this).find("check").val().trim()==="") {
//inputmsg(this, inputattr);
//$(this).next(".fielderror").html(inpattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
//$(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$("form").submit(function(e){ });
//alert('submit intercepted');
//emptyfield = false;
$(this).next(".fielderror").html(inputattr + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
event.preventDefault();
} else {
//inputmsg(this);
$(this).next('span').text(inputattr + " " + " is Ok");
}
});
});
clicking on submit button nothung happens.
can I apply event.target? thank you.
Do you actually have corresponding CSS rulesets for those classes?
There is no element with a class
button1 in your latest markup; also you’ll get a type error here:
var inp = $(this).find('.check').trim()
The
find() method will return a jQuery collection not a string, you probably meant to
trim() that element’s value. You can detect such errors using with the debugger of your browser dev tools; when open, check “Pause on exceptions” and you’ll get pointed right to the line where the error occurred:
regarding add/removeClass I have the following css:
}
.warning {
color:red;
}
.ok {
color:green;
}
regarding form check by clicking on submit button, I placed .button1/I chaged it to btn1 to make it simple/ in button class="", so as I click on submit button it should work but don’t. I don’t understand.
also I don’t understand why ```
$(this).find(’.check’)
That closing curly bracket in the first line is not valid syntax, please validate your code as already suggested.
oO You might also consider using a code editor that will highlight such syntax errors in place.
So the button does not have any class at all now? The selector in your JS must of course match the markup. Also there seems to be some code missing in your post; could you just put together a codepen or the like that demonstrates the issue?
this is where I use the changed button1 to btn1:
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$(".form-group").each(function()
and this is the code for button to use by clcking.
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default btn1">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
what is expectable is by clicking on submit button, a quick check should happen to make sure no required field is sent empty, thank you
Okay then the click handler should get called. Are you getting any further errors in the console / debugger after fixing aforementioned type error? You might also try setting a breakpoint at the top of the
$(".form-group").each() callback and step through the code from there; this way you can directly inspect what values your variables hold and where your code fails to work as expected.
yes, curly brakets deleted so it works fine but submit quick test don’t. making tests, I realized accesing dom elements causes problem.
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Password:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 email-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-lock"></i>
</span>
<input id="pwd" type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg email-field" name="Password retype" placeholder="Retype Password">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please retype your password.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
jquery
).click(function(){
$(".form-group").each(function() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".check")
.attr("name");
$(this).find(".check").css("color","red");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inp = $(this).find(".check").trim();
alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+inputattr);
});
input and input name is not found, can I get help?
What do you mean with not found? If you set a breakpoint right after the
inputattr assignment, what value does that variable hold? (In the debugger’s code view you can just hover over it and you’ll see the value.)
You’re not getting the input value here though, you’re still attempting to
trim() the element itself which will result in that type error.
I have never done this part, where and how to do that I have element console console network …
yes ```
var inp = $(“form-group”).find(".check"); should find input if I am right unless I misunderstood something.
In firefox it’s the Debugger panel, in chrome it’s called Sources. Here’s a thorough guide for firefox:
And here for chrome:
And also here:
https://javascript.info/debugging-chrome
You’re missing the dot for the class selector here, it should be
.form-group. BTW if you can’t set up a codepen then please try to properly format your code, the 3 backticks should be in separate lines like so:
``` code goes here ```
I am sorry,. correcting the obvious mistake still no result.
var inp = $(“.form-group”).find(".check");
can I get help? I don't understand what is the problem.
I don’t know how to use debugger tools yet, later I’ll start learning.
Not quite sure what you’re trying to achieve here – with
$('.form-group') you’ll get all
.form-group elements on the page, and with
find('.check') all
.check elements inside those form groups; it’s equivalent to selecting
$('.form-group .check'). You can then do something with those elements such as getting or setting their values, for example with an
each():
$('.form-group .check').each(function () {
// `this` refers to the current .check element here
console.log(this.value)
})
Alright, it’s quite essential really so take your time; and if you’re then still having trouble debugging your code we can of course assist you.
Thank you for help. I managed to get some result but I get a lot of undefined with alert() that I use to check results, also textarea is skipped, possibly because it is not a form-group descendent, please have a look. thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>
.warning {
color:red;
}
.ok {
color:green;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Horizontal form</h2>
<!--<form class="form-horizontal" action="/action_page.php">-->
<form class="form-horizontal">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="firstName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group ">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact fst-name-field"
name="First Name" id="firstName" placeholder="First Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="lastName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Last Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 lst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact lst-name-field"
name="Last name" id="lastName" placeholder="Last Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your last or family name.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="inputEmail">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Email Address :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 email-glyph next">
<i class="fa fa-envelope-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact email-field"
name="E-mail" id="inputEmail" placeholder="E-mail">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your E-mail.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="phoneNumber">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Phone Number :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 phone-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-phone" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input type="tel" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact phone-field"
name="Phone Number" id="phoneNumber" placeholder="Phone Number">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your phone number.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="postalAddress">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Postal Address :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon check glyph3 address-glyph">Postal :</span>
<textarea rows="3" name="Postal Address" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg address-field" id="postalAddress" placeholder="Postal Address"></textarea>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your postal address.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="ZipCode3">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Zip Code :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 zip-glyph">zip code</span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg zip-field"
id="ZipCode3" name="zip code" placeholder="Zip Code">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your Zip code.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 email-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-lock"></i>
</span>
<input id="pwd" type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg email-field" name="Password" placeholder="Enter Password">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your password.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Password:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 email-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-lock"></i>
</span>
<input id="pwd" type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg email-field" name="Password retype" placeholder="Retype Password">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please retype your password.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-xs-3">Gender :</label>
<div class="col-xs-2">
<label class="radio-inline">
<input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="male"> Male
</label>
</div>
<div class="col-xs-2">
<label class="radio-inline">
<input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="female"> Female
</label>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default btn1">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout input', function (event) {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = event.target.name
var value = event.target.value.trim()
var $error = $(this).next().find('.error')
if (value) {
$error.html('Your ' + name + ' field is OK ' + value).addClass("ok").removeClass("warning");
} else {
$error.html('Your '+name + ' field is empty').addClass("warning").removeClass("ok");
}
});
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$(".form-group, textarea").each(function(){
var inputattr = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
alert(inputattr);
});
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
A textarea does not have any children, so you won’t
find() and
.check elements here. You can check this conveniently in the debugger – set a breakpoint inside the
each() loop, and inspect what
this refers to, and what the result of
$(this).find('.check') is. You don’t need any
alert()s.
thank you for help, unfortunately I am not yet there. Can you help me to make textarea vizible for each()-find()?thank you.
What has this to do with the code you posted above? Where is the textarea now getting hidden?
this is the code ;part I try to access but alert() gives me undefined message.meanwhile other field names are displayed… also other fields get undefined displayed. I need just fields with star, also textarea that is address. the rest is not needed. the code of address:
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="postalAddress">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Postal Address :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon check glyph3 address-glyph">Postal :</span>
<textarea rows="3" name="Postal Address" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg address-field" id="postalAddress" placeholder="Postal Address"></textarea>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your postal address.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
As I already explained a textarea doesn’t have any children, and thus it also will not contain a
.check element having a
name attribute; hence you’re getting
undefined here.
I uderstand that but I dont know what to do to get its attribute and content. can you help me with thid details?thank you.