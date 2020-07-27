Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Hi m3g4p0p

applying add/removeClass(), jquery, the following code only works when typing something in the input field, when remove input content .warning class is not ‘working’. warning text appears but red color not.

if (value) { $error.html('Your ' + name + ' field is OK ' + value).addClass("ok").removeClass("warning"); } else { $error.html('Your '+name + ' field is empty').addClass("warning").removeClass("ok"); }

also this is another problem

$(".button1").click(function(){ $(".form-group").each(function() { var inputattr = $(this) .find(".check") .attr("name"); $(this).find(".check").css("color","red"); // Get the Login Name value and trim it var inp = $(this).find(".check").trim(); alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+inputattr+inp); if ( $(this).find("check").val().trim()==="") { //inputmsg(this, inputattr); //$(this).next(".fielderror").html(inpattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); //$(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); //$("form").submit(function(e){ }); //alert('submit intercepted'); //emptyfield = false; $(this).next(".fielderror").html(inputattr + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); $(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok'); $(this).css("border","2px solid red"); event.preventDefault(); } else { //inputmsg(this); $(this).next('span').text(inputattr + " " + " is Ok"); } }); });

clicking on submit button nothung happens.

can I apply event.target? thank you.