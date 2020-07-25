Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Hi Paul

thank you for help. now the code started working but I need help with text area. it is obviously different from input. this is the code:

<div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3 control-label"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Feedback</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <textarea placeholder="Feedback" class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field" name="Text area" id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="12" required> </textarea> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your message.</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div>

the whole code is

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Bootstrap Example</title> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h2>Horizontal form</h2> <form class="form-horizontal" action="/action_page.php"> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="firstName"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> First Name :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group "> <span class="input-group-addon glyph2 fst-name-glyph"> <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span> <input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact fst-name-field" name="First Name" id="firstName" placeholder="First Name"> </div> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your email</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="lastName"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Last Name :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group"> <span class="input-group-addon glyph2 lst-name-glyph"> <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span> <input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact lst-name-field" name="Last name" id="lastName" placeholder="Last Name"> </div> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your last or family name.</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="inputEmail"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Email Address :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group"> <span class="input-group-addon glyph2 email-glyph next"> <i class="fa fa-envelope-o" aria-hidden="true"></i> </span> <input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact email-field" name="E-mail" id="inputEmail" placeholder="E-mail"> </div> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your E-mail.</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="phoneNumber"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Phone Number :</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group"> <span class="input-group-addon glyph2 phone-glyph"> <i class="fa fa-phone" aria-hidden="true"></i> </span> <input type="tel" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact phone-field" name="Phone Number" id="phoneNumber" placeholder="Phone Number"> </div> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your phone number.</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="msgtype"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Nature of message</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group"> <span class="input-group-addon glyph2 msgtype-glyph">Text</span> <input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact msgtype-field" name="Natureof message" id="msgtype" placeholder="Additional Info"> </div> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter the nature of your message .</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label class="control-label col-sm-3 control-label"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Feedback</label> <div class="col-sm-9"> <textarea placeholder="Feedback" class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field" name="Text area" id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="12" required> </textarea> <div class="inputstatus"> <span class="error">Please enter your message.</span> <span class="feedback"></span> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10"> <div class="checkbox"> <label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label> </div> </div> </div> <div class="form-group"> <div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10"> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> <script> // $(".form-group").blur(function(){ $(".input-group").on("focusin focusout .check", function(){ console.log('changed'); var attrib = $(this).find("input").attr("name"); var attribTextarea = $(this).find("textarea").attr("name"); var inp = $(this).find("input").val().trim(); //alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+attrib+" " +inp); if (inp != "") { $(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attrib+ ' '+inp).css("color","green"); $(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inp).css("color","red");; } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attrib+ ' '+inp).css("color","green");; $(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inp).css("color","red");; } }); </script> </body> </html>

console.log still not working, I’ll try a previous one but still not really understand how does it work. I thing somehow should be connected to the input and related operation.

also suggested (group) instead (this) did not work, clicking on form input field did not happen anything. thank you.

adding condition creates new pron=blems