Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Oh wow, a whole new set of code, that seems to have most of the same problems as before.
I am NOT repeating all of the above work yet again. I’ve shown the path - someone else can use that info if they like to help you further along with it.
You need to get into the habit of checking your code frequently with the validators. There are multiple issues with the HTML in your most recent code.
HTML validator: https://validator.w3.org
CSS validator: https://jigsaw.w3.org/css-validator/
Before posting further code, you need to correct the HTML and CSS issues. When posting your code in Codepen, please remove all commented-out code and put each section into the correct panel - HTML, CSS or JS. (This applies to any occasion on which you are posting code for help, not just this instance.) You need to make it as easy as possible for those trying to assist, and not require people to search through vast amounts of unused code.
Hi Paul
I try to rebuild my form, but this simplified experiment is not working neither. I hope I can apply all new knowledge you showed me. thank you
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Horizontal form</h2>
<form class="form-horizontal" action="/action_page.php">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="firstName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group ">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact fst-name-field"
name="First Name" id="firstName" placeholder="First Name">
</div>
<div id="inputstat1" class="inputstatus">
<span id="erroremail" class="error">Please enter your email</span>
<span id="errorfeedbk1" class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="inputEmail">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Email Address :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 email-glyph next">
<i class="fa fa-envelope-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact email-field"
name="E-mail" id="inputEmail" placeholder="E-mail">
</div>
<span class="fielderror">Please enter your E-mail.</span>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="firstName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group ">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-lock"></i></span>
<input type="password" class="form-control" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="Passwordd">
</div>
<span class="fielderror" >Please enter your password.</span>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script>
$(".form-group").blur(function(){
var attrib = $(this).find('.check').attr("name");
var inp = $(this).val().trim();
alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+attrib+" " +inp);
$(this).find(".error").html(attrib);
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
can I change blur() part to
$(".form-group").on(focusin focusout input, function(){
console.log(‘changed’);
}?
Then go back to Paul’s post and work your way through all the examples and comments that he posted. most of your questions are answered in that post. Remember this is supposed to be a learning experience and not us just doing it for you
Did you try?
If so what went wrong?
(hint: the code is not valid and the original blur event won’t work on a div)
unfortunately nothing works, clicking on form results no effect.
As I said your original won’t work because form group has no blur event.
The new code won’t work because its not valid.
$(".form-group").on(focusin focusout input, function(){
It should be:
$(".form-group").on("focusin focusout input", function(){
You missed the quote marks. By now you should not be making silly errors like that so pay more attention to the code you are using. Otherwise you will just keep tripping yourself up.
You will need to remove the alert and use console.log otherwise the alert will fire almost continuously and crash the page.
You can’t keep saying ‘nothing works’ without providing the code that doesn’t work.
Hi Paul
thank you for help. now the code started working but I need help with text area. it is obviously different from input. this is the code:
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3 control-label">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Feedback</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<textarea placeholder="Feedback" class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field" name="Text area" id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="12" required>
</textarea>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your message.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
the whole code is
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Horizontal form</h2>
<form class="form-horizontal" action="/action_page.php">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="firstName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group ">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact fst-name-field"
name="First Name" id="firstName" placeholder="First Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="lastName">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Last Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 lst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact lst-name-field"
name="Last name" id="lastName" placeholder="Last Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your last or family name.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="inputEmail">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Email Address :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 email-glyph next">
<i class="fa fa-envelope-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact email-field"
name="E-mail" id="inputEmail" placeholder="E-mail">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your E-mail.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="phoneNumber">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Phone Number :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 phone-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-phone" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input type="tel" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact phone-field"
name="Phone Number" id="phoneNumber" placeholder="Phone Number">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your phone number.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="msgtype">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Nature of message</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph2 msgtype-glyph">Text</span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_contact msgtype-field"
name="Natureof message" id="msgtype" placeholder="Additional Info">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter the nature of your message .</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3 control-label">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> Feedback</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<textarea placeholder="Feedback" class="form-control check textarea_contact feedback-field" name="Text area" id="feedback" name="feedback" rows="12" required>
</textarea>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your message.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<div class="checkbox">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script>
// $(".form-group").blur(function(){
$(".input-group").on("focusin focusout .check", function(){
console.log('changed');
var attrib = $(this).find("input").attr("name");
var attribTextarea = $(this).find("textarea").attr("name");
var inp = $(this).find("input").val().trim();
//alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+attrib+" " +inp);
if (inp != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attrib+ ' '+inp).css("color","green");
$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inp).css("color","red");;
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attrib+ ' '+inp).css("color","green");;
$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inp).css("color","red");;
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
console.log still not working, I’ll try a previous one but still not really understand how does it work. I thing somehow should be connected to the input and related operation.
also suggested (group) instead (this) did not work, clicking on form input field did not happen anything. thank you.
adding condition creates new pron=blems
You’re still mixing up the arguments, the delegation target selector has to be a separate string. It happens to work for your input elements nonetheless because the event now bubbles up to the corresponding
.input-group element… the textarea however is not a descendant of such an element, so you won’t get any logs here. Why are you trying to use event delegation here anyway?
PS: That’s a much better code sample to work with though.
:-)
If I am right this code is better
$(".input-group").on("focusin focusout", function(){ }
is there a way check textarea and use this info?
also using condition for checking input, does unexpected thing, doesn’t switch conform inp’s status.
I need help with the folowing code too
// $(".form-group").blur(function(){
$(".input-group").on("focusin focusout", function(){
console.log('changed');
// $(".form-group").blur(function(){
$(".input-group").on("focusin focusout", function(){
console.log('changed');
var attrib = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
var attribTextarea = $(this).find("textarea").attr("name");
var inp = $(this).find("input").val().trim();
// var inptxta = $(this).find("textarea").val().trim();
//alert("This input field has lost its focus. "+attrib+" " +inp);
//if ( (inp != "" || inptxta != "")) {
if ( inp != "" ) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+attrib+ ' is OK '+inp).css("color","green");
//$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inptxta).css("color","red");;
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+attrib+ ' is empty '+inp).css("color","red");;
//$(this).next().find(".error").html("ok "+attribTextarea+ ' '+inptxta).css("color","red");;
}
thank you.
With info you mean name and value? You might get both from the
event.target, which is the element where the event got dispatched – so you don’t even have to differentiate between textarea and input elements.
And since you textarea doesn’t have an
.input-group parent you’ll also have to adjust the selector accordingly:
$('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout', function (event) {
var name = event.target.name
var value = event.target.value.trim()
var $error = $(this).next().find('.error')
if (value) {
$error.html('ok ' + name + ' ' + value)
} else {
$error.html(name + ' is empty')
}
})
thank you for help. now the text area is working but rest do not. how can we fix it?
also added console log that is not working.thank you.
Sorry the events should be
'focusin focusout' as in your code sample.
thank you. can you help me please with console log also? thank you
What exactly do you want to log and what have you tried?
thank you for help, this is the code, so as I type in input field or text area, changing happen after every keystroke.
$('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout', function (event) {
console.log('cnanged');
Well yes but so far you’re only listening to
focusin and
focusout events; as already pointed out earlier, if you want to monitor value changes you have to listen to
input events:
$('.input-group, textarea').on('input', function () {
console.log('changed')
})
thank you, it is really good.
I would like to ask if I add some .css() jquery is it ok?
` if (value) {
$error.html('Your ' + name + ' is OK ' + value).css("color","green");
} else {
$error.html('Your '+name + ' is empty').css("color","red");
}
`
You’re welcome. I strongly encourage you though to carefully re-read @Paul_Wilkins’s posts to get a better understanding what is actually going on here, and to develop an overall more structured approach.
;-)
Yes this is OK, but unless you need to apply dynamic values it’s a much better practice to do this via classes and keep the styling in your actual CSS files.
ok, thank you, it lovely.