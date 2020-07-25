Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

I can now fork that updated codePen code to have a go at the JS.

The first analysis is confusing: '{a}' is already defined.

I don’t know what to do with that, so I’m putting the code through JSLint which has much clearer messages instead.

The first issues are about telling JSLint that document and $ are expected globals.

The next issue is: `Unexpected ‘this’.

$(".form-group").each(function () { var inputattr = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");

In this case we can give the function parameters for index and group, and use group instead of this.

The next problem is: Unexpected 'debugger'.

And they’re right. The debugger is removed.

The next issue is: Undeclared 'alert'.

Typically alert shouldn’t be used. It’s brash and it’s ugly, rude and crude. More importantly though it blocks all other code from working while the alert is active, which can be problematic.

It’s a potential problem to keep an eye on, but I’ll add it to the list of known globals for now.

The next problem is: Redefinition of 'inputattr' from line 316.

var inputattr = $(group).find(".check").attr("name"); // Get the Login Name value and trim it var inputstr = $(group).next().find(".fielderror").val().trim(); alert("This input field has lost its focus. " + inputattr + inputstr); //$("span").text(inpattr) var inputattr = $(this).find("check").attr("id");

I don’t want to have to worry about renaming the second inputattr to something else and worrying about everything else down below that might be affected by it, so I just rename above it the inputattr and inputstr to name and value instead.

The next problem is: Unexpected 'this'.

var inputattr = $(this).find("check").attr("id");

What on earth is this? Looking up to the top of the function I see that group elements are involved, and the function has a group parameter. I can replace this with group and don’t need to scan all over the place anymore.

There are a lot more this keywords in this function that get replaced with group too.

The next problem is: Line is longer than 80 characters.

//$(group).next(".fielderror").html(inpattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");

Yes, that line is too long. It scrolls all the way off to the right. The html() contents I can break down to a separate line instead, but it’s commented out code, so delete it instead.

Delete all the comments!

The next problem is: Expected '$' at column 4, not column 2.

So I’ll run the code through beautifier.io to clean up all of the formatting problems.

The next problem is: Line is longer than 80 characters.

.html(inputattr + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");

We can drop the html() contents down to the next line to resolve that. But, it is also a reminder that the code is getting too deeply nested.

The next problem is: Expected one space between 'function' and '('.

$(document).ready(function() {

Doing the code formatting has helped us to find other problems. Anonymous functions really end up being a pain in the backside when trying to debug code, so name all of your functions.

This one I’ll name onready

The next problem is: Expected one space between 'function' and '('.

This one is not a repeat. There are just a lot of these problems.

$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function() {

This function I’ll name enterFirstNameGlyph and do similar for all of the other unnamed functions.

There are several events that are duplicated on the same element:

$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstNameGlyph() { $(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "purple"); $(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "pink"); }); ... $(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstNameGlyph() { $(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightblue"); });

so I’ll combine them into just the one function instead.

We now have two functions with exactly the same contents.

$(".fst-name-glyph").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstNameGlyph() { $(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "purple"); $(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "pink"); $(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightblue"); }); ... $(".fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstNameField() { $(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "purple"); $(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "pink"); $(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightblue"); });

You know what we do there? Make them one function instead by using multiple selectors, which lets us remove the glyph and field from the function name, calling it just enterFirstName instead.

We now have functions that duplicate each others behaviour, just on different elements.

$(".fst-name-glyph, .fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstName() { $(".fst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "purple"); $(".fst-name-glyph").css("color", "pink"); $(".fst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightblue"); }); ... $(".lst-name-glyph, .lst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function enterLastName() { $(".lst-name-glyph").css("background-color", "purple"); $(".lst-name-glyph").css("color", "pink"); $(".lst-name-field").css("background-color", "lightblue"); });

We can move that duplicate behaviour out to a separate onEnterField function:

function onEnterField(glyph, field) { $(glyph).css("background-color", "purple"); $(glyph).css("color", "pink"); $(field).css("background-color", "lightblue"); } $(".fst-name-glyph, .fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstName() { onEnterField(".fst-name-glyph", ".fst-name-field"); });

But that’s not good enough, as separately naming the elements tends to get brittle and fragile. Instead of specific names, the classnames of input-group-addon and form-control can be used instead.

function onEnterField(el) { var formGroup = $(el).parents(".form-group"); $(".input-group-addon", formGroup).css("background-color", "purple"); $(".input-group-addon", formGroup).css("color", "pink"); $(".form-control", formGroup).css("background-color", "lightblue"); } ... $(".fst-name-glyph, .fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", function enterFirstName(evt) { onEnterField(evt.target); });

And while we’re at it, we can remove the enterFirstName function completely and just use the evt object from the onEnterName function, which is better renamed to be enterFieldHandler.

function enterFieldHandler(evt) { var formGroup = $(el).parents(".form-group"); $(".input-group-addon", formGroup).css("background-color", "purple"); $(".input-group-addon", formGroup).css("color", "pink"); $(".form-control", formGroup).css("background-color", "lightblue"); } ... $(".fst-name-glyph, .fst-name-field").on("mouseenter", enterFieldHandler); $(".fst-name-glyph, .fst-name-field").on("mouseleave", leaveFieldHandler);

And now that we have a large number of fields with almost identical event assignments, we can remove some of that duplication.

So all of the mouseenter and mouseleave code can now be replaced with only the following two lines:

$(".input-group-addon, .form-control").on("mouseenter", enterFieldHandler); $(".input-group-addon, .form-control").on("mouseleave", leaveFieldHandler);

But enough of that reducing duplication. Let’s go back to fixing up problems reported to us by JSLint.

The next problem is: Expected one space between 'function' and '('.

$(".button1").click(function() {

What is button1? That’s a bad name for it. That is the submit button. Instead of using the submit button click event, a much more reliable technique is to use the form submit event instead.

// $(".button1").click(function() { $("form.contact").submit(function formSubmit() {

The next problem is: Expected one space between 'function' and '('.

$(".form-group").each(function(ignore, group) {

So naming that function validateFormGroup works well.

The next problem is: Unexpected space between ')' and '.'.

$(group) .next(".fielderror") .html( inputattr + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input" );

A separate line for each method is not a good idea as it encourages too much chaining. So they need to go on the same line.

And the code finally gets through without any other problems.

That should give a good starting point from which to start investigating the behaviour that you want to improve on. The updates code is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/dyGaMoZ