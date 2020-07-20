Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

yes but I do not understand why doesn’t work in here. plus the console.log. that is not working neither,thank you.
frank
yes but I do not understand why doesn’t work in here. plus the console.log. that is not working neither,thank you.
Well I do get the “changed” log after fixing the event listener arguments…
can you help me with that? thank you
Just check the code from the fiddle, all I did was changing
"blur .input-check" to
"blur", ".input-check" really… then you can fix the other error as explained by @PaulOB in your other thread.
I’ve checked, but it doesn’t work yet. as I click on it and away, it should say empty,if click back and tyope ,it should say ok. thank you
hi
this is my latest experiment but console log stil not working. please have a look
$("input").blur(function(){
console.log('changed');
var inputattr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
if (inputstr != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
//$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+'is empty');
}
//$(this).val(name);
// Check if empty of not
/* if (inputstr === "") {
if (inputattr === "email") {
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; /*
if(!emailReg.test(inputstr) | (inputstr.length <0)) {
// email
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter Email address correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
/
*/
/* }
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} */
/**/
})
IDK from that JS alone I don’t see a reason why you shouldn’t get the log… just make sure to put your JS at the end of the page body to ensure the input elements exist when the script runs.
this another experiment
$(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur",".input-check",function(){
//$("input").blur(function(){
console.log('changed');
var inputattr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
if (inputstr != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
//$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+'is empty');
}
still console.log not working.
having two form one for login another for reset password, I placed login form script under login form.it should work but it doesn’t.thank you.
All your JS should be at the bottom of the page right before the closing
</body> tag, or maybe in the
head but certainly not scattered across the page. Other than that I can only help you if you post the exact markup as well so that I can reproduce the problem, ideally as an SSCCE with only the minimum code required to see what’s going wrong.
thank you
I post it right now, console log still not working
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Bootstrap Example</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<style>
}
.warning {
color:red;
}
.ok {
color:green;
}
.inputstatus {
position: static;
background: #ccffcc;
padding-top:7px;
width:95%;
}
.feedback {
float: right;
right: 4px;
}
.star {
float: left;
left: 6px;
color: green;
}
.error {
position: relative;
left: 12px;
}
.inputboxmodal1{
position:relative;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal2{
position:relative;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-ok,
.inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-ok{
position:static;
top:4px;
padding-right:5px;
padding-left:10px;
color:green;
}
.inputboxmodal1 .glyphicon-remove,
.inputboxmodal2 .glyphicon-remove{
position:static;
top:4px;
padding-left:10px;
padding-right:5px;
color:red;
}
/* .glyphicon-ok, .glyphicon-remove{
display: none;
}*/
#login{
margin-left:10px;
}
#changepw{
margin-left:10px;
display:none;
}
.stylecls{
font-size:36px;
color:red;
}
.textlabel{
color:green;
}
.headtextlabel{
color:orange;
}
.headtextlabel2{
color:darkred;
}
.iconlabel{
color:darkred;
}
.headcustom{
background-color:green;
}
.headiconlabelmain{
font-size:60px;
color:lightgreen;
}
.headiconlabel{
color:purple;
}
.othertext{
color:green;
}
.backgroundbody,
.footer{
background-color:#ccffcc;
}
input[type=email],
input[type=password]{
width:95%;
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid green;
}
input[type=email]:hover{
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid red;
}
input[type=password]:hover{
background-color:lightgreen;
border:none;
box-shadow:none;
border-bottom: 5px solid red;
}
<!-- Place holder modallogin start -->
form.modallogin .form-control::-moz-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-o-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modallogin .form-control::-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
<!-- Place holder modalresetpw start -->
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-moz-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control:-ms-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-webkit-input-placeholder {
color: orange;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-o-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
form.modalresetpw .form-control::-placeholder {
color: orange;
opacity: 1;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
.divchangepw{
width:100%;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 480px) {
.title {
font-size: 36px;
text-align:center;
}
.titleh3{
font-size: 28px;
}
/* Place holder end */
/*
.divchangepw{
width:160px;
//background-color:pink;
} */
.button1{
float:right;
margin-left:20px;
display:inline-block;
}
.button1color1{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color2{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color1:hover,
.button1color2:hover{
background-color:darkgreen;
color:white;
}
.button2color{
background-color:pink;
color:purple;
}
.button2color:hover{
background-color:orange;
color:green;
}
.cancel1{
background-color:red;
color:white;
float:left;
margin-left:20px;
}
.cancel1:hover{
background-color:darkred;
color:yellow;
}
}
/*
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.title {
font-size: 28px;
text-align:center;
}
.headiconlabelmain{
font-size:48px;
color:lightgreen;
}
.button1{
width:100%;
margin-left:0px;
display:block;
margin-bottom:20px;
}
.button1color1{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color2{
background-color:green;
color:white;
}
.button1color1:hover,
.button1color2:hover{
background-color:darkgreen;
color:white;
}
.button2color{
background-color:pink;
color:purple;
}
.button2color:hover{
background-color:orange;
color:white;
}
.cancel1{
width:100%;
background-color:red;
color:white;
float:left;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.cancel1:hover{
background-color:darkred;
color:yellow;
}
.paragraph, #changepw{
padding-top:10px;
}
.titleh3{
font-size: 22px;
}
<!--
.divchangepw{
width:100%;
}-->
}*/
</style>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#changepsw").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#changepsw2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#login2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","block");
$("#changepw").css("display","none");
//e.preventDefault();
});
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2 >Modal Example</h2>
<!-- Trigger the modal with a button -->
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info btn-lg" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#myModal">Open Modal</button>
<!-- Modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="myModal" role="dialog">
<div class="modal-dialog">
<!-- Modal content-->
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header headcustom">
<button type="button" class="close stylecls" data-dismiss="modal">×</button>
<h1 class="title"><span class="glyphicon headiconlabelmain glyphicon-user"></span></h1>
<h2 class="title headtextlabel"> Restasurant Virtually</h2>
</div>
<div class="modal-body backgroundbody">
<!--<div class="container"></div>
<div class="container"> </div>
<form class="container-fluid" action="/action_page.php">-->
<form id="login" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modallogin">
<div class="row">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-log-in headiconlabel"></span> Log in</h3>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal1">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">
<!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove fielderror" style=""></span>-->
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal1">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Enter password" name="Password">
<!--<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-ok fielderror" style=""></span>-->
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<div class="checkbox textlabel">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color1">Submit</button>
<!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>-->
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<!--<div class="divchangepw" ></div>-->
<p class="paragraph othertext">Forgot password ?<a href="#" id="changepsw"> Change password</a></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
<!--<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw" action="/action_page.php">-->
<form id="changepw" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modalresetpw">
<div class="row">
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="email"> </label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<h3 class="modal-title headtextlabel2 titleh3">
<span class="glyphicon headiconlabel glyphicon-lock"></span> Change password</h3>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="email">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-envelope"></span> Email :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="email" class="form-control input-check" id="email" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your email</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Type password" name="Password">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group inputboxmodal2">
<label class="control-label textlabel col-sm-3" for="pwd">
<span class="glyphicon iconlabel glyphicon-eye-open"></span> Password :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<input type="password" class="form-control input-check" id="pwd" placeholder="Retype password" name="Password">
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star star"></span>
<span class="error">Your password retype</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<div class="checkbox textlabel">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="remember"> Remember me</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button2color">Reset</button>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color2">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-3 col-sm-9">
<p class="othertext"><a href="#" id="login2"> Log in</a> here
</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default cancel1" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button>
<p class="othertext">Forgot password?<a href="#" id="changepsw2"> Change password</a></p>
<p class="othertext">Not member?<a href="#"> Sign up</a></p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
/* */
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
//$('.input-check').on("blur input",function(){
$(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur",".input-check",function(){
//$("input").blur(function(){
console.log('changed');
var inputattr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
if (inputstr != "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
//$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+' is ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+'is empty');
}
//$(this).val(name);
// Check if empty of not
/* if (inputstr === "") {
if (inputattr === "email") {
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; /*
if(!emailReg.test(inputstr) | (inputstr.length <0)) {
// email
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter Email address correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
/
*/
/* }
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
} */
/**/
})
/**/
$(".button1color1").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
var st2 = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
if (
$(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim() != ""
) {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
//$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
.css("color", "green");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
//.html("Your " + st + " is OK ")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//alert(st2);
} else {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
//.css("background-color", "pink");
.css("color", "red");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
}
//alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2);
});
});
</script>
<script>
$(".button1color2").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() {
var st = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
var st2 = $(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
if (
$(this)
.find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim() != ""
) {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
//$(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
.css("color", "green");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
//.html("Your " + st + " is OK ")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
//alert(st2);
} else {
//$($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is empty");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this)
.find(".error")
//.css("background-color", "pink");
.css("color", "red");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
}
//alert("The " + st + " was clicked. it is " + st2);
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Off Topic:
You still have HTML-style comments in your CSS, which need to be removed.
See Bs 3 modal : glyph ok/remove not working with add/removeclass on span.
The one form has the class
inputboxmodal1 and the other one
inputboxmodal2, but you’re only listening to blur events for the 1st. Try changing the selector to
$(".inputboxmodal1, .inputboxmodal2").on(/* etc */)
or give your form containers a generic common class (e.g. just
inputboxmodal).
I use separate script for the forms.login form has it’s own script and reset form also.
so I am doing the login form right now and console log is not working. can you help me, please?thank you.
I copied that code into codepen and I see the console.log being shown ok.
Well I don’t see any
console.log()s in the code you posted other than where you are listening to the
.inputboxmodal1 blur events. It would certainly make sense to use the same logic for both forms though, as you’ll probably have a lot of repetition otherwise.
this is the problem
//$(".inputboxmodal1").find(".error").html('ok');
//$('.input-check').on("blur input",function(){
$(".inputboxmodal1").on("blur",".input-check",function(){
//$("input").blur(function(){
console.log('changed');
var inputattr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this)
// .find(".input-check")
.val()
.trim();
Can you post a codepen showing where it is not working?
console log not working
also another problem is in a contact form: checking input fields and text areas, alert stops at E-mail, I don’t understand why.
contact
Now you’re mixing up the arguments again; the event name and the delegation selector should be separate strings. Also there is no
.input-check element that is a child of
.form-control, it’s the same element (which makes the
.form-control selector unnecessary here). And after fixing this you’ll get again the same error as before when you are trying to
find('.input-check') from the
.input-check element itself.
I am sorry I was wrong, this is the right code, just it has similar name to the right one.
