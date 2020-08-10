Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

And the other scripts too. Those should be at the end of the body section too.
I should supply a reference for that script information.
Here it is straight from the Bootstrap introduction:
Place the following <script>s near the end of your pages, right before the closing </body> tag, to enable them. jQuery must come first, then Popper.js, and then our JavaScript plugins.
You aren’t using Popper so you don’t have to worry about that. Just move all of the script tags out of the head, to the end of the body.
I’ve done it would you mind to check it, please let me know if it is wrong.
I have no access to your computer, and I don’t think that you would want me invading your home to check what you’ve done.
I changed the posted code, so is it correct or still I missunderstand it? thank you.
also I try to fix the encoding issue.
Please do not change code from previous posts. That is an extremely rude thing to do.
Please use a new post to supply the updated information.
ok I didn’t know I just tried to save space.
Please show your updated code in a new reply.
The update I checked is ok at least looks so
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Input with dropdown</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Simple Collapsible</h2>
<p>Click on the button to toggle between showing and hiding content.</p>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo">Simple collapsible</button>
<div id="demo" class="collapse">
<h2>Basic List Group</h2>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">First item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Second item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Third item</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="form-group" >
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="your-city">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> City:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 city-glyph">City</span>
<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo1">
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg city-field"
id="your-city"
placeholder="Enter your City"
name="Your City">
</div>
</div>
<div id="demo1" class="collapse">
<h4>List of available cities</h4>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">London</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Birmingham</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Brighton</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Cardiff</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your city.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("li").click(function(){
var citie = $(this).html();
//alert(cities);
$("#your-city").val(citie).trim();
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
As we are using the English language here, citie doesn’t mean anything and is easily confusing. Please rename it to city instead. It is the word
city that refers to one city, and cities to refer to multiple of them.
I am sorry it is a mistake
The next issue is with the html part of the same line:
var city = $(this).html();
It is not the HTML code complete with tags that you are wanting to get. It is the text of the city name that you are wanting to get instead. So text() should be used instead of html().
yes, thank you, I’ve done it, can I post the code, or if there is a mistake I correct it
Yes thanks, please post the updated code.
this the latest one, If everything is fine , I would like to apply it in my registration form
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Input with dropdown</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Simple Collapsible</h2>
<p>Click on the button to toggle between showing and hiding content.</p>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo">Simple collapsible</button>
<div id="demo" class="collapse">
<h2>Basic List Group</h2>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">First item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Second item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Third item</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="form-group" >
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="your-city">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> City:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 city-glyph">City</span>
<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo1">
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg city-field"
id="your-city"
placeholder="Enter your City"
name="Your City">
</div>
</div>
<div id="demo1" class="collapse">
<h4>List of available cities</h4>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">London</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Birmingham</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Brighton</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Cardiff</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your city.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("li").click(function(){
var city = $(this).text();
//alert(cities);
$("#your-city").val(city).trim();
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
You’re nearly there.
The next issue is with the following line:
$("#your-city").val(city).trim();
The trim() isn’t even needed. But if you want it there as a just-in-case measure, you have trim applied to the wrong thing. Currently you are trying to trim a jQuery object reference to an HTML element, which cannot work.
It is the city that you want to trim instead, so move the
.trim() part inside of the val parenthesis, where the city is.
$("#your-city").val(city.trim());
thank you, the code
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Input with dropdown</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Simple Collapsible</h2>
<p>Click on the button to toggle between showing and hiding content.</p>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo">Simple collapsible</button>
<div id="demo" class="collapse">
<h2>Basic List Group</h2>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">First item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Second item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Third item</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="form-group" >
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="your-city">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> City:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 city-glyph">City</span>
<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo1">
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg city-field"
id="your-city"
placeholder="Enter your City"
name="Your City">
</div>
</div>
<div id="demo1" class="collapse">
<h4>List of available cities</h4>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">London</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Birmingham</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Brighton</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Cardiff</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your city.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("li").click(function(){
var city = $(this).text();
//alert(cities);
$("#your-city").val(city.trim());
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
You should now be able to click on the city field, and select a city from the dropdown list.
yes it is lovely, thank you.
now the next step is the registration form.
the social buttons creates error on the w3c validator
registration
The issue is to do with the social media buttons. Button elements aren’t allowed to have href attributes.
What to do about that? Change the buttons to be anchor tags, and use Bootstrap or CSS to style the links to look like buttons.