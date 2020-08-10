Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

I should supply a reference for that script information.

Here it is straight from the Bootstrap introduction:

Place the following <script>s near the end of your pages, right before the closing </body> tag, to enable them. jQuery must come first, then Popper.js, and then our JavaScript plugins.

getbootstrap.com Introduction Get started with Bootstrap, the world’s most popular framework for building responsive, mobile-first sites, with BootstrapCDN and a template starter page.

You aren’t using Popper so you don’t have to worry about that. Just move all of the script tags out of the head, to the end of the body.