Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Good spotting. That needs to be placed before the title tag.
yes, w3c validator
the corrected version
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Input with dropdown</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Simple Collapsible</h2>
<p>Click on the button to toggle between showing and hiding content.</p>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo">Simple collapsible</button>
<div id="demo" class="collapse">
<h2>Basic List Group</h2>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">First item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Second item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Third item</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="form-group" >
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="your-city">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> City:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 city-glyph">City</span>
<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo1">
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg city-field"
id="your-city"
placeholder="Enter your City"
name="Your City">
</div>
</div>
<div id="demo1" class="collapse">
<h4>List of available cities</h4>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">London</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Birmingham</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Brighton</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Cardiff</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your city.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("li").click(function(){
var citie = $(this).html();
//alert(cities);
$("#your-city").val(cities).trim();
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
also character coding is a problem, can you help me to fix it?
You have achieved the complete opposite of what you were instructed to do. You moved the end of body script up to the end of the head.
None of the scripts should be at the end of the head section at all. All of the scripts should be at the end of the body section instead.
I moved back at the end of the body section
Here is some details about specifying character encoding.
https://www.w3.org/International/questions/qa-html-encoding-declarations
The simple way is to place this before the title tag.
<meta charset="utf-8" />
And the other scripts too. Those should be at the end of the body section too.
I should supply a reference for that script information.
Here it is straight from the Bootstrap introduction:
Place the following <script>s near the end of your pages, right before the closing </body> tag, to enable them. jQuery must come first, then Popper.js, and then our JavaScript plugins.
You aren’t using Popper so you don’t have to worry about that. Just move all of the script tags out of the head, to the end of the body.
I’ve done it would you mind to check it, please let me know if it is wrong.
I have no access to your computer, and I don’t think that you would want me invading your home to check what you’ve done.
I changed the posted code, so is it correct or still I missunderstand it? thank you.
also I try to fix the encoding issue.
Please do not change code from previous posts. That is an extremely rude thing to do.
Please use a new post to supply the updated information.
ok I didn’t know I just tried to save space.
Please show your updated code in a new reply.
The update I checked is ok at least looks so
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Input with dropdown</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<h2>Simple Collapsible</h2>
<p>Click on the button to toggle between showing and hiding content.</p>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo">Simple collapsible</button>
<div id="demo" class="collapse">
<h2>Basic List Group</h2>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">First item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Second item</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Third item</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="form-group" >
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="your-city">
<span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star"></span> City:</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 city-glyph">City</span>
<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo1">
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg city-field"
id="your-city"
placeholder="Enter your City"
name="Your City">
</div>
</div>
<div id="demo1" class="collapse">
<h4>List of available cities</h4>
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item">London</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Birmingham</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Brighton</li>
<li class="list-group-item">Cardiff</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your city.</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.4.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("li").click(function(){
var citie = $(this).html();
//alert(cities);
$("#your-city").val(citie).trim();
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
As we are using the English language here, citie doesn’t mean anything and is easily confusing. Please rename it to city instead. It is the word
city that refers to one city, and cities to refer to multiple of them.
I am sorry it is a mistake
The next issue is with the html part of the same line:
var city = $(this).html();
It is not the HTML code complete with tags that you are wanting to get. It is the text of the city name that you are wanting to get instead. So text() should be used instead of html().
yes, thank you, I’ve done it, can I post the code, or if there is a mistake I correct it