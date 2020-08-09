Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

thank you for help. I updated my code at registration1 and is not working at all, however on my laptop it does, only email and city is causing problem. email is not working as I type in the input field, city should be checked against first name and last name just as it works with password retype. please h\ve a look
That’s a large list of problems that you’ve go there dude. What do you want to work on first?
I would suggest first the ccs part to see on the form what is working and what isn’t. next woul be email than city field. thank you.
What is the CSS problem that you are trying to fix?
And is it still with the code at https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/WNwbwdr ?
yes it is.
the css is not working in codepen, not doing anything. js is not working neither, not doing anything however placing this functional parts in there own place should not affect there functionality. .
I am seeing the css colors and layout work. Narrowing the browser width causes the menu to change to a hamburger menu, so that all works.
Please get specific about the CSS that isn’t working.
on my laptop codepen is not working, no colors just some parts, so I have to use my laptop, clicking on input fields ,they become green and js is effectles don’t undrestand.
Let’s try and get on the same page then. What web browser and version are you using?
I am using firefox but edge looks ok too. the version: I need help to check it, thank you,
To find the version on Firefox, click the menu button, choose “Help” and then “About Firefox”.
thank you, it says 79.0(64bit)
Did you run your code through the validators, as previously advised?
You have various errors, including nested comments in the CSS section.
Use the validators, fix the errors and try again. If you still see an issue with the CSS, I suggest you post that as a new question in the #html-css forum.
Are you saying that the CSS looks okay in firefox and edge?
I am asking you for the opposite. In which web browser does the CSS not look okay.
it is ok in firefox, edge, chrome but in codepen is not
also i tested it on nu html checker and I have problems with social buttons
Do you think that it would help if we informed you about how to use codePen appropriately so that the CSS works properly?
I think it would be usefull. also the suggested error check was useful but the social buttons are faulty. button doesn’t work with href and
<a>. can you help me to correct the last mistakes?thank you.
Okay. With codePen you do not put the
<html> or
<head> or
<body> tags in the HTML section. It is only what is contained inside of the
<body> tag that you put in the HTML section. The codePen page combines the separate HTML, CSS, and JS sections together.
But what about the CSS files and other scripts that are referenced in the head, or at the end of the body? With codePen those go in the Settings are, where the CSS and JS settings each have a place for links to External code.
ok thanks, and what about links in the head?also I have multiple js script, should combine them? css in css file can go direct in css section?
Please read what I said in the previous post, where it starts: “But what about the CSS files and other scripts that are referenced in the head”
There’s no need to combine scripts. All external ones should go in the Settings area.
I have scripts embedded in body section