Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

As previously requested, please make it easier for others to help you by placing your code correctly in the HTML, CSS and JS panels and removing all the commented-out sections. Nobody wants to have to scroll through irrelevant code.
I have multiple scripts, so the wrong part is in js, css in its own css , please have a look, thank you
update
Can you please help us to understand what you updated? Did you change something in the HTML code? Something in the JavaScript code? What was it?
as I mentioned , I have separate form for login and “forgot password.”. both form has separate js. the “forgot password.” script is in codepen js to make examination easier. the rest not being relevant , I left in its place. so I hope I made some difference to help you. I understand, a long code I presented, can make us tired.
so retype password is stubborn , is not working on modal, comparison doesn’t happen.thank you.
It was in post #142 that you told us you had updated:
But it wasn’t until post #146 that you split up the code.
What is the update that you made to the code in post #142, before you split up the code?
Let’s simplify some of this.
The if statement is comparing
inputattr with a string, and the two are not matching.
The
inputattr variable is the name of a form field.
The if statement needs to compare
inputattr with the name of that form field. Anything else is wrong.
thank you for help. I changed the faulty name but I don’t understand how does it work. by the way I have a similar situation , a registration form and the same thing is not working, I checked this time inputattr equivalent name to avoid mistake.
register
also the css is not working as it works in my laptop and the menu neither. as I shrink the window in codepen , colapsing doesn’t happen as I expect .thank you.
You want the code in the if statement to run only when the input field is the retype password field. The name of the input field is assigned to
inputattr. The if statement checks if
inputattr equals the name of the input field. It’s as simple as that.
That wont help there as no
inputattr variable is being used.
It requires investigation each time, to try and figure out what faulty assumption is being made.
After removing the inappropriate
inputattr from your code, things seems to work okay with the retype password up until there are at least 6 characters, which is when it performs the comparison. That is when the browser console tells us:
Uncaught ReferenceError: inputstr is not defined
So something is incorrectly referring to
inputstr
Clicking on the line number takes us to the place in the code where the problem is happening. Here is the line causing trouble.
$(this).next().find(".error").html(
name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
It’s the inputstr that’s causing trouble. That doesn’t seem to be used by that code. Just remove
inputstr and the plus sign and the retype password section should have no further troubles.
The CSS troubles were happening because JavaScript errors were occurring. Fix those as described above and the CSS layout will also be fixed.
thank you for help. I updated my code at registration1 and is not working at all, however on my laptop it does, only email and city is causing problem. email is not working as I type in the input field, city should be checked against first name and last name just as it works with password retype. please h\ve a look
That’s a large list of problems that you’ve go there dude. What do you want to work on first?
I would suggest first the ccs part to see on the form what is working and what isn’t. next woul be email than city field. thank you.
What is the CSS problem that you are trying to fix?
And is it still with the code at https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/WNwbwdr ?
yes it is.
the css is not working in codepen, not doing anything. js is not working neither, not doing anything however placing this functional parts in there own place should not affect there functionality. .
I am seeing the css colors and layout work. Narrowing the browser width causes the menu to change to a hamburger menu, so that all works.
Please get specific about the CSS that isn’t working.
on my laptop codepen is not working, no colors just some parts, so I have to use my laptop, clicking on input fields ,they become green and js is effectles don’t undrestand.
Let’s try and get on the same page then. What web browser and version are you using?
I am using firefox but edge looks ok too. the version: I need help to check it, thank you,
To find the version on Firefox, click the menu button, choose “Help” and then “About Firefox”.
thank you, it says 79.0(64bit)
Did you run your code through the validators, as previously advised?
You have various errors, including nested comments in the CSS section.
Use the validators, fix the errors and try again. If you still see an issue with the CSS, I suggest you post that as a new question in the #html-css forum.