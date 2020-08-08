Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

toronto2009: toronto2009: thank you for help. I changed the faulty name but I don’t understand how does it work.

You want the code in the if statement to run only when the input field is the retype password field. The name of the input field is assigned to inputattr . The if statement checks if inputattr equals the name of the input field. It’s as simple as that.

toronto2009: toronto2009: by the way I have a similar situation , a registration form and the same thing is not working, I checked this time inputattr equivalent name to avoid mistake.

register

That wont help there as no inputattr variable is being used.

It requires investigation each time, to try and figure out what faulty assumption is being made.

After removing the inappropriate inputattr from your code, things seems to work okay with the retype password up until there are at least 6 characters, which is when it performs the comparison. That is when the browser console tells us: Uncaught ReferenceError: inputstr is not defined

So something is incorrectly referring to inputstr

Clicking on the line number takes us to the place in the code where the problem is happening. Here is the line causing trouble.

$(this).next().find(".error").html( name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);

It’s the inputstr that’s causing trouble. That doesn’t seem to be used by that code. Just remove inputstr and the plus sign and the retype password section should have no further troubles.

The CSS troubles were happening because JavaScript errors were occurring. Fix those as described above and the CSS layout will also be fixed.