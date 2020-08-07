Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

You want the code in the if statement to run only when the input field is the retype password field. The name of the input field is assigned to
inputattr. The if statement checks if
inputattr equals the name of the input field. It’s as simple as that.
That wont help there as no
inputattr variable is being used.
It requires investigation each time, to try and figure out what faulty assumption is being made.
After removing the inappropriate
inputattr from your code, things seems to work okay with the retype password up until there are at least 6 characters, which is when it performs the comparison. That is when the browser console tells us:
Uncaught ReferenceError: inputstr is not defined
So something is incorrectly referring to
inputstr
Clicking on the line number takes us to the place in the code where the problem is happening. Here is the line causing trouble.
$(this).next().find(".error").html(
name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
It’s the inputstr that’s causing trouble. That doesn’t seem to be used by that code. Just remove
inputstr and the plus sign and the retype password section should have no further troubles.
The CSS troubles were happening because JavaScript errors were occurring. Fix those as described above and the CSS layout will also be fixed.