Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Okay, and can you figure out what the
inputattr string is from that?
inputattr at retype password
No, that isn’t the
inputattr string. Here, let me give you a hint.
The code that outputs that console message is:
console.log("inputattr at retype password:", inputattr);
And the console message is:
inputattr at retype password: Password retype
Is that enough information to help you to figure out the string value of
inputattr ?
it is Password Retype, as it is appearing under the input field beside green star. if I am right
Now look at the if statement. Here is the if statement.
if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {
Once again, here is the inputattr string: “Password retype”
Can you spot the difference?
yes the capital letter
There’s another even bigger difference between them. Have you figured out what it is yet?
not yet, please let me know
One if them is similar to “French fries” and the other one is similar to “Fries french”.
Can you see the difference there?
yes , is it inside Retype Password?
That needs to be changed so that it matches the
inputattr string instead.
I updated my codepen again. I don’t see the problem. can you point my attention? I loked arround carefully but I don’t see the problem, thank you.
Please supply the link.
updated code
modalwithvalidation
As previously requested, please make it easier for others to help you by placing your code correctly in the HTML, CSS and JS panels and removing all the commented-out sections. Nobody wants to have to scroll through irrelevant code.
I have multiple scripts, so the wrong part is in js, css in its own css , please have a look, thank you
update
Can you please help us to understand what you updated? Did you change something in the HTML code? Something in the JavaScript code? What was it?
as I mentioned , I have separate form for login and “forgot password.”. both form has separate js. the “forgot password.” script is in codepen js to make examination easier. the rest not being relevant , I left in its place. so I hope I made some difference to help you. I understand, a long code I presented, can make us tired.
so retype password is stubborn , is not working on modal, comparison doesn’t happen.thank you.
It was in post #142 that you told us you had updated:
But it wasn’t until post #146 that you split up the code.
What is the update that you made to the code in post #142, before you split up the code?
Let’s simplify some of this.
The if statement is comparing
inputattr with a string, and they two are not matching.
The
inputattr variable is the name of a form field.
The if statement needs to compare
inputattr with the name of that form field. Anything else is wrong.