Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

JavaScript
#128

the only thing I understand is that input content changes at every keystroke, but if I need to compare its content with password input, I need to ‘access’ it I guess this is called referencing. theoretically it is done, previously you gave help but the same code adapted is not working, most likely there is a mistake. can you help me with it? thank you.

#129

I have one question for you.

When the retype password content changes, what is the inputattr string?

#130

as I type something in retype password field, this is the console msg
‘changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype’

#131

Okay, and can you figure out what the inputattr string is from that?

#132

inputattr at retype password

#133

No, that isn’t the inputattr string. Here, let me give you a hint.

The code that outputs that console message is:

console.log("inputattr at retype password:", inputattr);

And the console message is:

inputattr at retype password: Password retype

Is that enough information to help you to figure out the string value of inputattr ?

#134

it is Password Retype, as it is appearing under the input field beside green star. if I am right

#135

Now look at the if statement. Here is the if statement.

if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {

Once again, here is the inputattr string: “Password retype”

Can you spot the difference?

#136

yes the capital letter

#137

There’s another even bigger difference between them. Have you figured out what it is yet?

#138

not yet, please let me know

#139

One if them is similar to “French fries” and the other one is similar to “Fries french”.

Can you see the difference there?

#140

yes , is it inside Retype Password?

#141

That needs to be changed so that it matches the inputattr string instead.

#142

I updated my codepen again. I don’t see the problem. can you point my attention? I loked arround carefully but I don’t see the problem, thank you.

#143

Please supply the link.

#144

updated code
modalwithvalidation

#145

As previously requested, please make it easier for others to help you by placing your code correctly in the HTML, CSS and JS panels and removing all the commented-out sections. Nobody wants to have to scroll through irrelevant code.

#146

I have multiple scripts, so the wrong part is in js, css in its own css , please have a look, thank you
update

#147

Can you please help us to understand what you updated?