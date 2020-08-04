Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Hold on, there’s a misunderstanding here. I am not solving the problem for you. The code I gave isn’t intended to directly solve the problem.
Instead, I am trying to get you tools so that you can attempt to understand what’s causing the problem.
So with that console.log statement before the “Retype Password” if statement, what do you see in the console when you enter something into the retype field?
in chrome more tools dev tools console log I can see changed only at every keystroke
" inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed "
Your last link to codePen code shows something different.
Can you please supply a more recent link to the codePen code where you see that?
yes I updated my code on codepen, thank you
Thanks. When interacting with the retype password field, the console command says that inputattr is the string
Password retype whereas the if statement is looking for the string
Retype Password
Does that help to inform you about what the problem is?
the only thing I understand is that input content changes at every keystroke, but if I need to compare its content with password input, I need to ‘access’ it I guess this is called referencing. theoretically it is done, previously you gave help but the same code adapted is not working, most likely there is a mistake. can you help me with it? thank you.
I have one question for you.
When the retype password content changes, what is the inputattr string?
as I type something in retype password field, this is the console msg
‘changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype’
Okay, and can you figure out what the
inputattr string is from that?
inputattr at retype password
No, that isn’t the
inputattr string. Here, let me give you a hint.
The code that outputs that console message is:
console.log("inputattr at retype password:", inputattr);
And the console message is:
inputattr at retype password: Password retype
Is that enough information to help you to figure out the string value of
inputattr ?
it is Password Retype, as it is appearing under the input field beside green star. if I am right
Now look at the if statement. Here is the if statement.
if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {
Once again, here is the inputattr string: “Password retype”
Can you spot the difference?
yes the capital letter
There’s another even bigger difference between them. Have you figured out what it is yet?
not yet, please let me know
One if them is similar to “French fries” and the other one is similar to “Fries french”.
Can you see the difference there?
yes , is it inside Retype Password?
That needs to be changed so that it matches the
inputattr string instead.