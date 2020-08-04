Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Hold on, there’s a misunderstanding here. I am not solving the problem for you. The code I gave isn’t intended to directly solve the problem.

Instead, I am trying to get you tools so that you can attempt to understand what’s causing the problem.

#123

So with that console.log statement before the “Retype Password” if statement, what do you see in the console when you enter something into the retype field?

#124

in chrome more tools dev tools console log I can see changed only at every keystroke
" inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed "

#125

Your last link to codePen code shows something different.

Can you please supply a more recent link to the codePen code where you see that?

#126

yes I updated my code on codepen, thank you

#127

Thanks. When interacting with the retype password field, the console command says that inputattr is the string Password retype whereas the if statement is looking for the string Retype Password

Does that help to inform you about what the problem is?

#128

the only thing I understand is that input content changes at every keystroke, but if I need to compare its content with password input, I need to ‘access’ it I guess this is called referencing. theoretically it is done, previously you gave help but the same code adapted is not working, most likely there is a mistake. can you help me with it? thank you.

#129

I have one question for you.

When the retype password content changes, what is the inputattr string?

#130

as I type something in retype password field, this is the console msg
‘changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:738 inputattr at retype password: Password retype’

#131

Okay, and can you figure out what the inputattr string is from that?

#132

inputattr at retype password

#133

No, that isn’t the inputattr string. Here, let me give you a hint.

The code that outputs that console message is:

console.log("inputattr at retype password:", inputattr);

And the console message is:

inputattr at retype password: Password retype

Is that enough information to help you to figure out the string value of inputattr ?

#134

it is Password Retype, as it is appearing under the input field beside green star. if I am right

#135

Now look at the if statement. Here is the if statement.

if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {

Once again, here is the inputattr string: “Password retype”

Can you spot the difference?

#136

yes the capital letter

#137

There’s another even bigger difference between them. Have you figured out what it is yet?

#138

not yet, please let me know

#139

One if them is similar to “French fries” and the other one is similar to “Fries french”.

Can you see the difference there?

#140

yes , is it inside Retype Password?

#141

That needs to be changed so that it matches the inputattr string instead.