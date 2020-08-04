Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

this modal has two parts , first login, the second is the reset password: when we forget password. here is tthe retype pwd.
that’s the problem though. When I click on the reset button I don’t see anything about retyping a password.
I think you need to scroll down and click on the “Change password” link, not the reset button.
At the following line:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
You should check what the inputattr really is, when you are in the retype area. That is where beneficial information lays about this situation.
when change password, we get password change option and there at retype password is not checked retype to be exact same as password.
When you retype the password, you expect that the
inputattr variable is be “Retype-Password”. That is only when that part of the code in the if statement gets to be run.
The
inputattr variable is not “Retype-Password”. It is something different instead, which is why that code in the if statement doesn’t get to be run.
Do you know how to figure out what the
inputattr variable is?
to be honest no but I am open to any useful idea. please help me.
Just before that if statement, console log the inputattr variable. What you see from that should be illuminating.
I needed to to correct the code but still is not working. I guess I need a variable to store password detail otherwise inputattr changes at every input.
if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {
alert(inputattr);
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
if (inputstr != inputs.Password.inputattr) {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
}else{
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
You placed it after the retype if statement. That is the opposite of what I said.
This is a mistake.
Here is how it needs to be for you to learn what’s happening with the retype password issue:
Hi Paul
thank you for help. I copy and pasted the code and opened chrome more tools and dev tools and tried the modal but I don’t know how to test the code. can you tell me the next step?thank you.
Well what is the problem that you are trying to solve?
trying the code you gave to solve the problem I mentioned above. retype password is not working, that means as I retype password that should match password above, at the first mistyped pwd I should get error msg. thank you.
Hold on, there’s a misunderstanding here. I am not solving the problem for you. The code I gave isn’t intended to directly solve the problem.
Instead, I am trying to get you tools so that you can attempt to understand what’s causing the problem.
So with that console.log statement before the “Retype Password” if statement, what do you see in the console when you enter something into the retype field?
in chrome more tools dev tools console log I can see changed only at every keystroke
" inputattr at retype password: Password retype
modalloginsignupjquery2.html:669 changed "
Your last link to codePen code shows something different.
Can you please supply a more recent link to the codePen code where you see that?
yes I updated my code on codepen, thank you
Thanks. When interacting with the retype password field, the console command says that inputattr is the string
Password retype whereas the if statement is looking for the string
Retype Password
Does that help to inform you about what the problem is?