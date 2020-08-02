Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

I can’t seem to find that section. Can you give more details about it?
the modal has two forms ,login and reset password id changepw, . reset part has its own script and there is the following:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
}else{
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
Okay, so the problem is happening in the reset password section.
Normally a reset button on a form clears all of the fields. The reset button is not normally supposed to have any other behaviour associated with it.
so as I retypr password the chack should happen right away but it don’t. please have look. I don’t understand it. reset button should have no effect in the matter. thank you.
As you retype the password? I don’t see anywhere to retype the password. Where is that supposed to occur?
this modal has two parts , first login, the second is the reset password: when we forget password. here is tthe retype pwd.
that’s the problem though. When I click on the reset button I don’t see anything about retyping a password.
I think you need to scroll down and click on the “Change password” link, not the reset button.
At the following line:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
You should check what the inputattr really is, when you are in the retype area. That is where beneficial information lays about this situation.
when change password, we get password change option and there at retype password is not checked retype to be exact same as password.
When you retype the password, you expect that the
inputattr variable is be “Retype-Password”. That is only when that part of the code in the if statement gets to be run.
The
inputattr variable is not “Retype-Password”. It is something different instead, which is why that code in the if statement doesn’t get to be run.
Do you know how to figure out what the
inputattr variable is?
to be honest no but I am open to any useful idea. please help me.
Just before that if statement, console log the inputattr variable. What you see from that should be illuminating.
I needed to to correct the code but still is not working. I guess I need a variable to store password detail otherwise inputattr changes at every input.
You placed it after the retype if statement. That is the opposite of what I said.
This is a mistake.
Here is how it needs to be for you to learn what’s happening with the retype password issue:
Hi Paul
thank you for help. I copy and pasted the code and opened chrome more tools and dev tools and tried the modal but I don’t know how to test the code. can you tell me the next step?thank you.
Well what is the problem that you are trying to solve?
trying the code you gave to solve the problem I mentioned above. retype password is not working, that means as I retype password that should match password above, at the first mistyped pwd I should get error msg. thank you.
Hold on, there’s a misunderstanding here. I am not solving the problem for you. The code I gave isn’t intended to directly solve the problem.
Instead, I am trying to get you tools so that you can attempt to understand what’s causing the problem.