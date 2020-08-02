Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

#102

I can’t seem to find that section. Can you give more details about it?

#103

the modal has two forms ,login and reset password id changepw, . reset part has its own script and there is the following:

if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
										if (inputstr.length > 0) {
										   if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
												} else {
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
												}			
											 
											  								  
											 // var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
											 // var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
													
											}else{
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
											}
											
										}
#104

Okay, so the problem is happening in the reset password section.

Normally a reset button on a form clears all of the fields. The reset button is not normally supposed to have any other behaviour associated with it.

#105

so as I retypr password the chack should happen right away but it don’t. please have look. I don’t understand it. reset button should have no effect in the matter. thank you.

#106

As you retype the password? I don’t see anywhere to retype the password. Where is that supposed to occur?

#107

this modal has two parts , first login, the second is the reset password: when we forget password. here is tthe retype pwd.

#108

that’s the problem though. When I click on the reset button I don’t see anything about retyping a password.

#109

I think you need to scroll down and click on the “Change password” link, not the reset button.

#110

At the following line:

if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {

You should check what the inputattr really is, when you are in the retype area. That is where beneficial information lays about this situation.

#111

when change password, we get password change option and there at retype password is not checked retype to be exact same as password.

#112

When you retype the password, you expect that the inputattr variable is be “Retype-Password”. That is only when that part of the code in the if statement gets to be run.

The inputattr variable is not “Retype-Password”. It is something different instead, which is why that code in the if statement doesn’t get to be run.

Do you know how to figure out what the inputattr variable is?

#113

to be honest no but I am open to any useful idea. please help me.

#114

Just before that if statement, console log the inputattr variable. What you see from that should be illuminating.

#115

I needed to to correct the code but still is not working. I guess I need a variable to store password detail otherwise inputattr changes at every input.

if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {
									alert(inputattr);
										if (inputstr.length > 0) {
										   if (inputstr != inputs.Password.inputattr) {
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
												} else {
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
												}			
											 
											  								  
											 // var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
											 // var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
													
											}else{
												$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
												$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
											}
											
										}
#116

You placed it after the retype if statement. That is the opposite of what I said.

#117

This is a mistake.

Here is how it needs to be for you to learn what’s happening with the retype password issue:

#119

Hi Paul
thank you for help. I copy and pasted the code and opened chrome more tools and dev tools and tried the modal but I don’t know how to test the code. can you tell me the next step?thank you.

#120

Well what is the problem that you are trying to solve?

#121

trying the code you gave to solve the problem I mentioned above. retype password is not working, that means as I retype password that should match password above, at the first mistyped pwd I should get error msg. thank you.

#122

Hold on, there’s a misunderstanding here. I am not solving the problem for you. The code I gave isn’t intended to directly solve the problem.

Instead, I am trying to get you tools so that you can attempt to understand what’s causing the problem.

