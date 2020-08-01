Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

It seems that this class is on the textarea as well… either way, there is no
.check element that has a
.check child you’d
find() here:
In this code,
this already refers to the
.check element.
The browser console says that your scripting code has a syntax error somewhere within it. A code linter is how do you find obvious errors in your JS code.
I prefer to use JSLint but it’s pretty harsh. You might prefer to use ValidateJavaScript instead.
With ValidateJavaScript, in the Settings area under Environments tick the Browser and jQuery checkboxes, and you’re all ready to validate your code.
When your code isn’t properly indented it can be difficult for you to understand the structure of your code.
I recommend using beautifier.io on your code before using a linter or validation, to easily fix many indentation and formatting problems. That way, it is easier to see when you have any obvious structural issues.
I tried beautifier.io. never used it so no success, I did manally but in codepen I didn’t see essential difference. so can you help me with the code? I just copied and pasted it in previous working environment to the final one and is not working, the is effectless clcking on form doesn’t no checking happen.
Okay, let me break it down into these simple terms.
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input
The
Unexpected end of input means that one of the sections of code hasn’t been properly closed.
How do we find out what hasn’t been properly closed? The indentation of the code tells us that. But we can only understand that when correct indentation is used.
Using beautifier.io we end up with the following from the code. I’ve removed most of the middle part of the scripting code as that’s not relevant when it comes to the indentation of the code.
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout input', function(event) {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = event.target.name
...
});
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$('.input-group').each(function() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
alert(inputattr);
});
});
Below the first line
.btn1 is the
.input-group section on line two. That looks to have an appropriate closing tag section. But, that is followed by another
.btn1 click section which is currently indented inside of the line 1
.btn1 section. That is not appropriate.
Line 2 looks to be properly closed, but line 1 doesn’t have a proper close to it. What you need to do is to close off the
.btn1 click statement before the other
.btn1 click statement starts.
When you correctly do that, beautifying the code once again will fix the indentation which leaves you with properly indented code. Another benefit of doing that is that the code then becomes much easier for people to understand.
Hi Paul
thank you for help.
I returned to my modal, I managed to ad event ‘management’ and ‘filters’ but password retype comparison is not working. please have a look my codepen and please help me, thank you.
password comparizon
I can’t seem to find that section. Can you give more details about it?
the modal has two forms ,login and reset password id changepw, . reset part has its own script and there is the following:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
}else{
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
Okay, so the problem is happening in the reset password section.
Normally a reset button on a form clears all of the fields. The reset button is not normally supposed to have any other behaviour associated with it.
so as I retypr password the chack should happen right away but it don’t. please have look. I don’t understand it. reset button should have no effect in the matter. thank you.
As you retype the password? I don’t see anywhere to retype the password. Where is that supposed to occur?
this modal has two parts , first login, the second is the reset password: when we forget password. here is tthe retype pwd.
that’s the problem though. When I click on the reset button I don’t see anything about retyping a password.
I think you need to scroll down and click on the “Change password” link, not the reset button.
At the following line:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
You should check what the inputattr really is, when you are in the retype area. That is where beneficial information lays about this situation.
when change password, we get password change option and there at retype password is not checked retype to be exact same as password.
When you retype the password, you expect that the
inputattr variable is be “Retype-Password”. That is only when that part of the code in the if statement gets to be run.
The
inputattr variable is not “Retype-Password”. It is something different instead, which is why that code in the if statement doesn’t get to be run.
Do you know how to figure out what the
inputattr variable is?
to be honest no but I am open to any useful idea. please help me.
Just before that if statement, console log the inputattr variable. What you see from that should be illuminating.
I needed to to correct the code but still is not working. I guess I need a variable to store password detail otherwise inputattr changes at every input.
if (inputattr === "Retype Password") {
alert(inputattr);
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
if (inputstr != inputs.Password.inputattr) {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
}else{
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}