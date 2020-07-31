Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

Okay, let me break it down into these simple terms.

The form isn’t being validated. The code that should be validating the form isn’t working. The browser console tells us Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input

The Unexpected end of input means that one of the sections of code hasn’t been properly closed.

How do we find out what hasn’t been properly closed? The indentation of the code tells us that. But we can only understand that when correct indentation is used.

Using beautifier.io we end up with the following from the code. I’ve removed most of the middle part of the scripting code as that’s not relevant when it comes to the indentation of the code.

$(".btn1").click(function() { $('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout input', function(event) { console.log('cnanged'); var name = event.target.name ... }); $(".btn1").click(function() { $('.input-group').each(function() { var inputattr = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name"); alert(inputattr); }); });

Below the first line .btn1 is the .input-group section on line two. That looks to have an appropriate closing tag section. But, that is followed by another .btn1 click section which is currently indented inside of the line 1 .btn1 section. That is not appropriate.

Line 2 looks to be properly closed, but line 1 doesn’t have a proper close to it. What you need to do is to close off the .btn1 click statement before the other .btn1 click statement starts.

When you correctly do that, beautifying the code once again will fix the indentation which leaves you with properly indented code. Another benefit of doing that is that the code then becomes much easier for people to understand.