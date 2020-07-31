Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

As I already explained a textarea doesn’t have any children, and thus it also will not contain a
.check element having a
name attribute; hence you’re getting
undefined here.
As I already explained a textarea doesn’t have any children, and thus it also will not contain a
I uderstand that but I dont know what to do to get its attribute and content. can you help me with thid details?thank you.
If you want to get the
name attributes of all
$('.form-group .check') elements, just iterate over those directly rather than over
$('.form-group, textarea') and then getting
$(this).find('.check') – the textare is the
.check element here. Also see my reply #84 where I already posted the code how to do this for the value.
unfortunately alert gives undefined only,
$(".btn1").click(function(){
$('.input-group .check').each(function(){
var inputattr = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
alert(inputattr);
});
});
The element on which the
check class is on is a span element. The span element does not have a name attribute on it. That is why you are getting undefined.
Do you need to move the
check class to the textarea element instead?
Hi Paul
I am sory but I am back to square 1. the form experiment finaly works but as I applied in my bs 3 example/bs 3 is my former experiment/ the jquery part is effectles, as I click on the field, nothing happens. I realized applying bs means also a lot of embedding. does it affect the script?thank you.
registration
It seems that this class is on the textarea as well… either way, there is no
.check element that has a
.check child you’d
find() here:
In this code,
this already refers to the
.check element.
The browser console says that your scripting code has a syntax error somewhere within it. A code linter is how do you find obvious errors in your JS code.
I prefer to use JSLint but it’s pretty harsh. You might prefer to use ValidateJavaScript instead.
With ValidateJavaScript, in the Settings area under Environments tick the Browser and jQuery checkboxes, and you’re all ready to validate your code.
When your code isn’t properly indented it can be difficult for you to understand the structure of your code.
I recommend using beautifier.io on your code before using a linter or validation, to easily fix many indentation and formatting problems. That way, it is easier to see when you have any obvious structural issues.
I tried beautifier.io. never used it so no success, I did manally but in codepen I didn’t see essential difference. so can you help me with the code? I just copied and pasted it in previous working environment to the final one and is not working, the is effectless clcking on form doesn’t no checking happen.
Okay, let me break it down into these simple terms.
- The form isn’t being validated.
- The code that should be validating the form isn’t working.
- The browser console tells us
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input
The
Unexpected end of input means that one of the sections of code hasn’t been properly closed.
How do we find out what hasn’t been properly closed? The indentation of the code tells us that. But we can only understand that when correct indentation is used.
Using beautifier.io we end up with the following from the code. I’ve removed most of the middle part of the scripting code as that’s not relevant when it comes to the indentation of the code.
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$('.input-group, textarea').on('focusin focusout input', function(event) {
console.log('cnanged');
var name = event.target.name
...
});
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$('.input-group').each(function() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
alert(inputattr);
});
});
Below the first line
.btn1 is the
.input-group section on line two. That looks to have an appropriate closing tag section. But, that is followed by another
.btn1 click section which is currently indented inside of the line 1
.btn1 section. That is not appropriate.
Line 2 looks to be properly closed, but line 1 doesn’t have a proper close to it. What you need to do is to close off the
.btn1 click statement before the other
.btn1 click statement starts.
When you correctly do that, beautifying the code once again will fix the indentation which leaves you with properly indented code. Another benefit of doing that is that the code then becomes much easier for people to understand.
Hi Paul
thank you for help.
I returned to my modal, I managed to ad event ‘management’ and ‘filters’ but password retype comparison is not working. please have a look my codepen and please help me, thank you.
password comparizon
I can’t seem to find that section. Can you give more details about it?
the modal has two forms ,login and reset password id changepw, . reset part has its own script and there is the following:
if (inputattr === "Retype-Password") {
if (inputstr.length > 0) {
if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
$(this).find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
}
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
}else{
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
}
}
Okay, so the problem is happening in the reset password section.
Normally a reset button on a form clears all of the fields. The reset button is not normally supposed to have any other behaviour associated with it.
so as I retypr password the chack should happen right away but it don’t. please have look. I don’t understand it. reset button should have no effect in the matter. thank you.
As you retype the password? I don’t see anywhere to retype the password. Where is that supposed to occur?
this modal has two parts , first login, the second is the reset password: when we forget password. here is tthe retype pwd.
that’s the problem though. When I click on the reset button I don’t see anything about retyping a password.
I think you need to scroll down and click on the “Change password” link, not the reset button.