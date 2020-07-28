Bs 3 modal form events with jquery

toronto2009: toronto2009: var inp = $(“.form-group”).find(".check");

Not quite sure what you’re trying to achieve here – with $('.form-group') you’ll get all .form-group elements on the page, and with find('.check') all .check elements inside those form groups; it’s equivalent to selecting $('.form-group .check') . You can then do something with those elements such as getting or setting their values, for example with an each() :

$('.form-group .check').each(function () { // `this` refers to the current .check element here console.log(this.value) })

toronto2009: toronto2009: I don’t know how to use debugger tools yet, later I’ll start learning.

Alright, it’s quite essential really so take your time; and if you’re then still having trouble debugging your code we can of course assist you.