Bs 3 form validation with jquey

Hi
I have bs 3 registration form. the problem is that the email field disables first name and last name . that means if I email is not commented out jquery validation is effectles .
I forgot do I need to post my form again or previous post will do.

<script>
		$('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', function () {
				console.log('cnanged');
			var name =	$(this).find(".check").attr("name");
			var value =	$(this).find(".check").val().trim();
			
			 var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
			 var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
			 var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
		     var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
		/*	*/
			var $form = $("form.register");
            var inputs = $form[0].elements;

			
		/* first name */
		if ( value === "") {
			   $(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			   $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			  // $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
					
			} else {
			   //$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			   //$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			
			   
				 /* first name */
				if (name === "First Name") {
					if (value.length > 19) {
						// condition for more than 19 char
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
							} else {
							if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
								$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
								$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
								$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
								} else {
								if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
										$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
										$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
										$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
									} else {
									   
										if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
										// condition for less than 2 char
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
											$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
											$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
											//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
										} else {
										// condition for non a to z
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
											$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
											$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
											//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
											   }
										  
										//if (value.length > 16) {
										//    $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
										//       }
										   }           
						                     } 
											 }
											            }
								 /* last name */
				if (name === "Last Name") {
					if (value.length > 19) {
						// condition for more than 19 char
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char ");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
							} else {
							if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
								$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
								$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
								$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
								} else {
								if (/^([a-zA-Z]{2,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
										$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
										$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
										$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
									} else {
									   
										if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) === true) {
										// condition for less than 2 char
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least ");
											$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
											$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
											//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
										} else {
										// condition for non a to z
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only ");
											$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
											$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
											//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
											   }
										  
										//if (value.length > 16) {
										//    $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more then 16 char ");
										//       }
										   }           
						                     } 
											 }
											            }
																					
												}
			     /* Phone number */
		var inputstr = value;		
        if (name === "Phone Number") {
			if (inputstr.length > 0) {
				 //var inputstr = $(this).val();
				 var phoneReg =/\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})/;
					if(!phoneReg.test(inputstr) ) {
						// email
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly ");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
					} else {
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your Phone number has been entered correctly ");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
					}
				} else{
					$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
					$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
					$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
					//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
				}	
			}
				/* email */
				//var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
	//console.log("name at E-mai:", name);
	             //alert(inputattr+inputstr);
				 /*
			var emailName = (email) => E-mail.split("@")[0];
			if (value != "") {
		       $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+'  is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			   $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			  
			  if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
					} else {
			     /* E-mail*/ /*
						if (name === "E-mail") {   
							   if(emailReg.test(value)) {
									$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
									$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
									$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
							   
							   } else {
									$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
									$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
									//$(this).find(".error");
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
										if (emailName === "First Name") {
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mail should not match first namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
									        $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
										} else {
											if (emailName === "Last Name") {
												$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: E-mai should not match last namr ").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
												$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
											}
										}
										}
													}
							}

					} else {	
			   $(this).next().find(".error").html(name+' is empty ').removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");	
			   $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			   	
				}
		       /* address */
				if (name === "Postal Address") {
				if (value.length > 0) {
					 //var value = $(this).val();
					 // var AddressReg =  /^[#.0-9a-zA-Z\s,-]+$/ ;
					 var AddressReg =  /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g;
						if(!AddressReg.test(value) ) {
							// address
							$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly ");
							$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
							$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
							//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
						} else {
							$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
							$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
							$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
							//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
						}
					}
				}
			 /* postcode  */
			  if (name === "zip code") {
				  if (value.length > 0) {
					 //var inputstr = $(this).val();
					 //var PostcodeReg = /^[A-Z]{1,2}[0-9][0-9A-Z]?\s?[0-9][A-Z]{2}+$/g;
					 var PostcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/;
						if(!PostcodeReg.test(value) ) {
							//post-code
							$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly ");
							$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
							$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
                             //$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
						} else {
							$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly ");
							$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
							$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
							//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
						}
				  } 	
							
				}
			/* city  */ 
		
			if (name === "Your City") {
			if ( value === "") {
			   $(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			   $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			  // $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
					
			} else {
			$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your "+name+" field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
			
				 
				 }
			}	
		/*	} */
		
	
	if (name === "Password") {
	   var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
	   var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
	    if (value.length > 0) {
	/*	
		var inputstr = $(this).val();
		var pswstr = $(this).val();
		var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
		var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
		*/
		// fake text	
			//var inputstr = $(this).val();
			//var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
			if(fakeReg.test(value)) {
				$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
				$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
							//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
				} else {
				//check if password and last-name is the same
				if (value === inputs["Your City"].value) {
					$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match city name");
					$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
					$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
					//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
					} else {
            	if (value === inputs["Last Name"].value) {
					$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match last-name ");
					$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
					$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
					//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
					} else {			
				  //check if password and first-name is the same
					if (value === inputs["First Name"].value) {
						$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match fist-name ");
						$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
						$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
						//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
						} else {
								if (!pswReglow.test(value)) {
									$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter at lest 6 character ");
									$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
									$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
									//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
									} else {
										if (!pswRegheigh.test(value)) {
								
										 // condition to check if length is bigger than 12 char
											
											$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
											$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
											$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
											//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");   
											 } else {
												$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 character "+inputstr);
												$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
												$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
												//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
												}
										   }
												 
							//$(this).next(".fielderror").html(inputattr+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
							//$(this).next(".fielderror").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
							}
					}
				}									
					/* 		*/
					}		
		}else{
			$(this).next().find(".error").html(inputattr+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
			$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
			//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
		}
      }
	  /* retype password  */
	  
	  if (name === "Retype Password") {
		if (value.length > 0) {
		   if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
				$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
				$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
				$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
				} else {
				$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is OK: Your data has been entered correctly "+inputstr);
				$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
				$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
				//$(this).css("border","2px solid green");
				}			
			 
			 // var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
			 // var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;//13 or more occurences
					
			}else{
				$(this).next().find(".error").html(name+" is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
				$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
				$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
				//$(this).css("border","2px solid red");
			}
			
		}
			//alert(name);	
		});	
		$(".btn1").click(function(){
			$(".input-group").each(function(){
			var name =	$(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
			var value =	$(this).find(".check").val().trim();
			
			if ( value === "") {
			$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			//$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
			}
				//alert(name);	
			});	
		});
		</script>
as I presented the new problem the topic was splitred, I dont understand as I don’t understand my problem neither, can I get help?

to be honest the main part is the foem that is html and css but I’ve got a new problem that is about validation with jquery… I don’t understand it , separately works : either email validation or first name and last name. it doesn’t make any sense, if email is commented out , first and last name validation can be used otherwise don’t. can I get help? thank you.