Browser Sync with Wordpress

I came across browser-sync recently that’s really awesome I’m using the following code to use with my local server:
package.json
"devDependencies": {
"@wordpress/scripts": "^12.1.0",
"dir-archiver": "^1.1.1",
"node-sass": "^4.14.1",
"rtlcss": "^2.5.0"
},
"rtlcssConfig": {
"options": {
"autoRename": false,
"autoRenameStrict": false,
"blacklist": {},
"clean": true,
"greedy": false,
"processUrls": false,
"stringMap": []
},
"plugins": [],
"map": false
},
"scripts": {
"watch": "node-sass sass/ -o ./ --source-map true --output-style expanded --indent-type tab --indent-width 1 -w",
"compile:css": "node-sass sass/ -o ./ && stylelint '*.css' --fix || true && stylelint '*.css' --fix",
"compile:rtl": "rtlcss style.css style-rtl.css",
"lint:scss": "wp-scripts lint-style 'sass/**/*.scss'",
"sync": "browser-sync start -p 'localhost/fastcc' --files 'css/*.css' '**/*.php'",
"lint:js": "wp-scripts lint-js 'js/*.js'",
"bundle": "dir-archiver --src . --dest ../_s.zip --exclude .DS_Store .stylelintrc.json .eslintrc .git .gitattributes .github .gitignore README.md composer.json composer.lock node_modules vendor package-lock.json package.json .travis.yml phpcs.xml.dist sass style.css.map"
},
"dependencies": {
"browser-sync": "^2.27.4"
}
This code line below help me to auto-refresh changes in any PHP and CSS files:
“sync”: “browser-sync start -p ‘localhost/fastcc’ --files ‘css/.css’ '**/.php’”,
But when I make changes from dashboard browser-sync doesn’t work, how can I auto-refresh changes from dashboard changes too.
I’m using Vs-code for browser-sync