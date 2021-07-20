Browser Sync with Wordpress

I came across browser-sync recently that’s really awesome I’m using the following code to use with my local server:

package.json

"devDependencies": { "@wordpress/scripts": "^12.1.0", "dir-archiver": "^1.1.1", "node-sass": "^4.14.1", "rtlcss": "^2.5.0" }, "rtlcssConfig": { "options": { "autoRename": false, "autoRenameStrict": false, "blacklist": {}, "clean": true, "greedy": false, "processUrls": false, "stringMap": [] }, "plugins": [], "map": false }, "scripts": { "watch": "node-sass sass/ -o ./ --source-map true --output-style expanded --indent-type tab --indent-width 1 -w", "compile:css": "node-sass sass/ -o ./ && stylelint '*.css' --fix || true && stylelint '*.css' --fix", "compile:rtl": "rtlcss style.css style-rtl.css", "lint:scss": "wp-scripts lint-style 'sass/**/*.scss'", "sync": "browser-sync start -p 'localhost/fastcc' --files 'css/*.css' '**/*.php'", "lint:js": "wp-scripts lint-js 'js/*.js'", "bundle": "dir-archiver --src . --dest ../_s.zip --exclude .DS_Store .stylelintrc.json .eslintrc .git .gitattributes .github .gitignore README.md composer.json composer.lock node_modules vendor package-lock.json package.json .travis.yml phpcs.xml.dist sass style.css.map" }, "dependencies": { "browser-sync": "^2.27.4" }

This code line below help me to auto-refresh changes in any PHP and CSS files:

“sync”: “browser-sync start -p ‘localhost/fastcc’ --files ‘css/.css’ '**/.php’”,

But when I make changes from dashboard browser-sync doesn’t work, how can I auto-refresh changes from dashboard changes too.

I’m using Vs-code for browser-sync