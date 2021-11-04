Browser Forward and Back buttons do not work after history.pushState

Is there an alternative to history.pushState that allows going forward and backward in the browser?
<script>
function update_url(url) {
history.pushState(null, null, url);
}
update_url('http://localhost/test41.php');
</script>
Is there an alternative to history.pushState that allows going forward and backward in the browser?
<script>
function update_url(url) {
history.pushState(null, null, url);
}
update_url('http://localhost/test41.php');
</script>
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.