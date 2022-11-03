Browser Console Error: Not Before time

We are using an application that is throwing the following error when we try to access the page from within our internal network:

Uncaught (in promise) Error: Not Before time (nbf) claim in the ID token indicates that this token can’t be used just yet. Currrent time (Thu Nov 03 2022 13:54:22 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time)) is before Thu Nov 03 2022 13:54:58 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time)

When we use an external network, we can access the page without an issue. Any idea what could be causing this on our internal network? Thank you!