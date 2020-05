Browser chopping off text

@Ray.H,

Thanks. I vaguely recall this concept from the past, but clearly forgot it!

Just so I am sure to understand this, why exactly was the company name getting chopped off?

Is it because there were hidden line-heights for my #pageWrapper, #pageInner and #pageHeader?

Also, while we are talking about this text above my top menu…

Why does it appear that the text is top aligned? (The top of the company name and the top of the menuLinks don’t exactly match up, but they basically appear to be top-aligned. )

The goal I am working towards is to have the company name, and my <div id="menuLinks"> be bottom-aligned and hug the top menu.

Also, I need to add one anchor that is styled like a button, so i want that to also be bottom-aligned so everything looks like it is sitting on top of my top menu, just with a small margin in between.

How can I accomplish that?