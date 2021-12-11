Browser and tabs status as active or dormant. Could the default behavior be changed

Reference Point

Is it possible when the click event is triggered, and a new tab is opened through JS click event in the same browser, but technically the old tab should still remain active instead of in dormancy state.

As per my understanding as soon as a new tab is opened in the browser the old one, which is now not visible to the user becomes dormant by default.

If my understanding is correct what will be the methods to keep the old tab remain technically in an active state, though it is not visible to the user as the user is on a new tab now.