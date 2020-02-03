Brief Survey Poll

So question for you all, and this is meant to be just a fun bit of conversation, but who still uses jQuery?

Recently we had to re do our entire site, massive undertaking. But, we now had control to make it more current so we added in React, Redux, Graphql, and made a point to no longer use jQuery, even for our non React components. We use ECMAScript 2015+ via Babel in our web pack.

So who still uses it? Why do you use it? If given a fresh canvas to build on, would you use it over vanilla (Babeled) JS.?