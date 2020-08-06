Break the results of a query into groups

I have this

if (mysqli_num_rows($bay_result) > 0) { while($bays = mysqli_fetch_assoc($bay_result)) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=1&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } }

which results in



$bays_array = array(); while($bays = mysqli_fetch_array($bay_result)) { //populate the aray } foreach($bays_array as $bays) { for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=1&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=2&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=3&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=4&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) { echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />'; echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=5&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">'; echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>'; echo '</a>'; } }

So the query works perfect and returns the bays (the boxes with blue leters in groups of 10) in 5 ddifferent rows.What id like to dois make the query whange the Row variariable in the link (?Row=1) change depending on which row (1-5) its in.I think I have to split the results of the query into groups of 10.How can I do that?I was thinking Can I put the result into an array, then put that into a for loop like,

Is this somewhat right?