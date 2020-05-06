Break the results of a query into groups

#1

I have this

if (mysqli_num_rows($bay_result) > 0) {
				
	while($bays = mysqli_fetch_assoc($bay_result)) {

 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=1&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
	  } 
	
}

which results in

image
image1920×1080 237 KB

So the query works perfect and returns the bays (the boxes with blue leters in groups of 10) in 5 ddifferent rows.
What id like to dois make the query whange the Row variariable in the link (?Row=1) change depending on which row (1-5) its in.
I think I have to split the results of the query into groups of 10.
How can I do that?
I was thinking Can I put the result into an array, then put that into a for loop like,

$bays_array = array();

while($bays = mysqli_fetch_array($bay_result)) {
  //populate the aray
}

foreach($bays_array as $bays) {
  for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) {
 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=1&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
  }
  for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) {
 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=2&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
  } 
  for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) {
 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=3&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
  } 
  for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) {
 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=4&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
  } 
  for ($x = 0; $x <= 10; $x++) {
 		  echo '<rect x="'.$bays['x_coord'].'" y="'.$bays['y_coord'].'" width="'.$bays['width'].'" height="'.$bays['height'].'" class="bay" />';
		  echo '<a xlink:href="../racks/add_rack.php?RoomID=2&Row=5&Bay='.$bays['title'].'">';
		  echo '<text x="'.($bays['x_coord'] + 15).'" y="'.($bays['y_coord'] + 47).'" class="bay_text">'.$bays['title'].'</text>';
		  echo '</a>';
  } 

}

Is this somewhat right?

#2

Your programmer instinct should be screaming at you that if you’re copying and pasting code, you’re missing a trick - or more specifically, a loop.

There are many ways to go about this, but PHP does actually have a function defined to do exactly this - it’s called array_chunk.

1 Like
#3

ok, so like

	$bays_array = array();
		
	while($bays = mysql_fetch_array($bay_result)){
						
		$bay = array(
		$bays['x_coord'],
		$bays['y_coord']),
		$bays['width'],
		$bays['height']),
		$bays['title']);
		array_push($bays_array,$bay);
	}

array_chunk($bays_array,10);

but then do I need 2 foreach loop to run through both arrays?