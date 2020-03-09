Break statement exercise

#1

I’m just starting to learn javascript but it just drives me crazy! This is a question to enter a boot camp for learning javascript because I’ trying to change my career.

Here I have the variable target that is a number up to 10 and I need to write a program that will keep on guessing numbers and printing them until it is the target number. I have five tries, but if I guess it first, it should print a message and break out of the loop, but I simply don’t know what is wrong with it, it keeps giving me some error

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var tries=5;

console.log ('Target is '+target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

if (guess==target){
    console.log('Congratulations! The number ' + guess +' is right!');
}
else{
while (tries>0){
    guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
    console.log('Number '+guess +' is wrong');
    tries --;
    console.log('You still have ' +tries + ' tries');
    
    
    if (guess==target){
   console.log('Congratulations! The number ' + guess +' is right!');
        break;
}
    if (tries==0){
        console.log('You had your chance');
    }
}
}

ex
ex.png1595×739 86.2 KB

#2

Are you looking for an error in the code you posted (which works, btw but may not be the most effective) or the code in the screenshot? The code in the screenshot is throwing the error because the while statement is doing two checks (and won’t show the right message if it’s correct)

#3

I’m looking for errors in both ways because neither is working. I know they are both messy, I tried cleaning it a bit.

This is my last atempt

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess;
var tries = 5;

console.log("Target is " + target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

while (tries > 0) {
 guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
 if (guess === target) {
 	console.log('Congratulations! Guess '+guess+' is correct!');
 	break;
 }
 tries--;
 console.log('Guess '+guess+' is wrong. You still have '+tries+' guess(es)');
 if (tries === 0) {
 	console.log("you lose");
}
}

It gives this error: >>>>Code is incorrect
Make you you’re printing the value of guess to the console in the line below assigning it a new value

I really don’t know what they want.

#4

Sounds like the code interrogator is very basic. Basically, it’s asking for something like this

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess;
var tries = 5;

console.log("Target is " + target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

while (tries > 0) {
   tries--;
   guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
   console.log(guess);
   if (guess === target) {
      console.log('Congratulations! Guess '+guess+' is correct!');
      break;
   }
}
#5

If I use that it says >>>>Code is incorrect
The first line in your while’s block should assign a new value to the variable guess

And if I switch it so it goes like

while (tries > 0) {
   tries--;
   guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);

It says >>>>Code is incorrect
Make you you’re printing the value of guess to the console in the line below assigning it a new value

#6

So move the deprecator to the last line in the while loop.

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var  guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var tries = 5;

console.log("Target is " + target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

while (tries > 0) {
   console.log(guess);
   if (guess === target) {
      console.log('Congratulations! Guess '+guess+' is correct!');
      break;
   }
   guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
   tries--;
}
#7

If I move both of them it doesn’t work, if I move just the deprecator it says: >>>>Code is incorrect
Make sure you’re decrementing the value the variable tries after generating and print a new guess

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess;
var tries = 5;

console.log("Target is " + target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

while (tries > 0) {
   
   guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
    
   console.log(guess);
   if (guess === target) {
      console.log('Congratulations! Guess '+guess+' is correct!');
      break;
   }
    tries--;
}
#8

You have to initialize the initial value

var  guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
#9

I did it! I was just stupid, what it wanted was

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess;
var tries = 5;

console.log("Target is " + target);
console.log('You have '+tries+' tries');

while (tries > 0) {
   
   guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
   console.log(guess);
   tries--;
   if (guess === target) {
      console.log('Congratulations! Guess '+guess+' is correct!');
      break;
   }
    
}
#10

Guess it wouldn’t like my version then :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var tries=5;

while (tries > 0 && target != guess) {
    tries--;
    console.log('Number '+ guess +' is wrong.' + (tries > 0 ? ((tries == 1) ? " Last try!" : tries + " tries left") : ""));
    guess = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
} 

if (tries != 0) {
  console.log("Congratulations!  You correctly guessed " + guess + " on try number " (tries + 1).toString() + ".");
} else {
  console.log('Sorry, you are out of tries.  Correct answer was ' + target);  
}
#11

You need first atribuite the new value to guess in the first while line and print. Then you need to decrement tries value.
Use if to confirm the guess value is equal target value and break the loop.

=***

var target = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 10);
var guess = Math.floor(Math.random() * 10);
var tries= 5;

console.log(target);

while(tries > 0){
    guess= Math.floor(Math.random() * 11);
    console.log(guess);
    --tries;
    if( guess === target){
        console.log("Yeah babe! Fu**** equals!");
        break;
    } 
}
#12

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.