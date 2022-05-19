Break out of forEach loop as soon as null is encountered

I have the following JSFiddle. I want to break out of the loop as soon as a null value is encountered. Basically, as soon as it prints
Some of the values are null. However, it keeps on printing until it finishes iterating whole array.
Is there a way I can break out of the loop as soon as I encounter null or is there a better way of doing this?
forEach is not made for breaking out of it. Even if it is possible using try/catch I wouldn’t recommend it.
Use for…in instead
Also you have two nested loops. So you need some kind of flag which tells the outer loop that the inner loop breaked.
this should work
for(const data of sourceData)
{
let allGood = true;
for (let key in data)
{
if(data[key] != null )
{
console.log("All good: " + key)
}
else
{
console.log("Not good: " + key);
allGood = false;
break;
}
}
if(!allGood)
break;
}
