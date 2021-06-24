Brand New to BlueHost and All Ready a Lost Puppy and still a website and forum to build?

Well I am only focused on question that first brought me here to this site. I typed BlueHost forum site, but upon joining the site, to my dismay found most if not all BlueHost related threads locked. Perhaps 3-4 simple primary questions pertaining to how to get example dot com (educational website) and example dot org (topic-related forum) capable of both properly hosted. Dishearteningly and begrudgingly are certainly two proper descriptive-modifiers best describing the BlueHost experience to date. Soldiering forward in hopes of more favorable outcomes, is now a senseless albatross of incompetent corporate wag-the-dog.

Once that needless burdened has been resolved I have a mountain of other queries to muddle through. These pertain to topics of CSS-grid, CSS, HTML-5, JavaScript, BootStrap and soon about a Word Press template. There should be a few more long threads within those topics if we get to those queries.

1.) At BlueHost ‘HOME’ Portal - displays .com and to the right a button ‘Log In To WordPress’. Two issues with that a.) neither that .com domain of a template or word press blog. That .com is being used for building a website from code (scratch). b.) I am desperately trying to replace that .org domain, with the .org domain name so I can finally upload a word press I purchased. Then I can start building the .org forum site. I scoured through the BlueHost website but have yet discovered a step-step follow-through. for that task.

3.) Does BlueHost actually allow their members two or more hosted domain names on a single account? (It is certainly implied but I am now doubting this being a reality.) I go to ‘MY SITE’ where it shows .org, right of that is the button ‘Add Site’ which is a rabbit-hole to uselessness. Now if your couscous, yes, both the .org and .com domain names as both listed as ‘verified’ if that helps anything.

I live on a tiny private island sitting on the outer-edge of a deep-water mangrove forest, building a prototype lobster hatchery. I am 14 hours ahead, restricted only to using cellphones (no landline service) So leisurely chats to BlueHost techs all trained in a business-model, designed to run a credit card like the meter of NY taxi driver is out of the question. This would not even be an issue if BlueHost would actually post competent walk-throughs on there website. But they will happily sell a client their $300 manual, which most web-hosting sites post on their sites own sites. I just need help with what should be basic startup procedures,.5 months and I am still stuck in the mud at ‘square One’. I guess I should have chosen Wix or GoDaddy?