Brand New to BlueHost and All Ready a Lost Puppy and still a website and forum to build?

Well BlueHost has me totally confused. I moved a .com from another site which allowed me to play with the code for that future website. I purchased a .org domain which I want to use to build a forum site. So two domains the first being the .org which I want to use while I figure out all the code, and a .org I can not seem to activate so I can move a forum template to it so I can begin to build the forum site.

So one I can not change to stop, the other I can not start to change. So I am now here stuck totally on stupid with our a clue and a silly grin… I guess a good start for a new thread…